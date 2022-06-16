-
The Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by 0.075 percentage points on Wednesday.
-
The Wednesday rate increase was the highest since 1994.
-
The rate increase had a mixed effect on various commodities, currencies, and index prices.
The Federal Reserve spiked interest rates by 0.75 at its Wednesday meeting. The spike was the biggest rate hike since 1994, as another step from the Fed in to combat high inflation in the US, which is running at 40 years high.
The rate hike from the Fed is a step to raise the cost of borrowing and reduce liquidity in the economy, which will help slow down inflation.
Consequently, it will decrease purchasing power and tighten the gap between demand and supply in most economic sectors.
The varieties of commodities, currencies, and indexes responded differently to the interest rate rise. The first price action for gold and several currencies was timid, followed by a price comeback, and the S&P 500 index has been in full collapse. The sp500 was trading at 3,706.1 at press time, down -2.22 percent for the day.
However, the DXY also ends Wednesday in the red territory, knowing that the rate hike increased the demand for the currency. Meanwhile, traders would not see the direct effects on the market, as we have witnessed in the past. The market would sometimes react slowly to the fundamental changes.
However, Brent and WTI tumbled for the day following the interest rate hike. At 11:28 GMT, Brent oil traded at 116.8, down 1.25%. The WTI trades at 113.78, down 1.42% for the intraday.
On the other hand, experts were expecting a rise of 0.50-0.75 in the interest rate, which made the rise have less impact on the market. However, the mixed influences had a place in the gold price. At the time of writing, XAU/USD traded at 1,820.78, down .75% on a daily basis. The price rebounded around 370 pips before retiring to the current levels.
Having said that, the rate hike has had mixed impacts on the currency's performance. However, for the second day in a row, the Japanese Yen continued on its strength. The USD/JPY was trading at 132.82, down 0.75%. Moreover, the EUR/USD was trading at 1.0397, down 0.44%. And the GBP/USD was trading at 1.2146, down 0.26 for the day.
The next few hours would clear the directions of most currencies as the European currency trading close to a critical territory close to the current year low, and the British The pound defends hard against falling from the current levels. Gold also consolidates into a band without any clear direction signs.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!