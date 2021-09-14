Palladium is currently trading at USD 1,974/t.oz, a 13-month low for the soft silver-white mineral. In August 2020, Palladium was trading at such a price before it shot up within a hair’s width of USD 3,000/t.oz.
The metal’s current price is sitting snuggly between two weak touchstone levels. Over the coming trading week, we could see Palladium claw itself back up to USD 2,200/t.oz, rejecting prices as low as USD 2,000/t.oz but remain suppressed from current levels or break lower into a pocket between USD 2,000/t.oz and USD 1,760/t.oz.
Which of these three is most likely? Evidence suggests it could be the third scenario due to global supply constraints weakening demand for Palladium.
Does Palladium have the capacity to fall further?
In the short term, it seems likely. Palladium’s principal use is in catalytic converters of automobiles. Car manufacturers are experiencing supply chain bottlenecks (chiefly related to silicon chips), severely hampering their ability to deliver a typical number of new cars. Naturally, the need for catalytic converters has declined hand-in-hand with the decline seen in production capacity.
How long will the bottleneck in auto manufacturers’ supply chain last?
The bottlenecks are expected to get worse before they get better. This is one short-term factor working in opposition to palladium prices.
According to Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger, it might be two years before silicon chip shortages are overcome. Likewise, BMW’s (ETR: BMW) CEO, Oliver Zipse, sees chips being in short supply for at least the next 6-12 months.
85% of Palladium that is mined ends up in catalytic converters. As such, the mineral is heavily dependent on the automobile industry for its pricing. It might not be until the point in time that car production is ramped up, that the price of Palladium will find higher and more definitive levels of support. Palladium’s supply-demand ratio has been in deficit for the past decade, so we might expect a positive medium-term outlook for the mineral.
Extra, Extra! Gold Analysis!
While BlackBull Markets does not offer the option to trade Palladium, we do offer a cache of other commodities, including the always popular gold. For this week’s technical analysis of gold, Anish Lal breaks down gold’s positive momentum on the hourly chart.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzDwyiLRdME
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls struggle to take control as key resistance holds
EUR/USD reached a daily high of 1.1846 on Tuesday. USD lost its strength after Core CPI came in lower than expected. Risk-averse market environment doesn't allow EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800 to kick-start Wednesday’s Asian session following a volatile day that refreshed monthly high, before marking the heaviest daily fall in five weeks. UK Claimant Count Change eases lesser than expected, Unemployment Rate matches forecast. BOE hawks seek firmer inflation after mixed jobs report, risk catalysts are important too.
XAU/USD jumps above range on falling yields, eyes $1820
US Treasury yields fall sharply after US inflation data on Tuesday. A mixed US dollar and risk aversion keeps gold limited to the upside. XAU/USD short-term outlook is now bullish while above $1,803.
Bitcoin price could jump to $51,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Palantir Technologies: Why is the stock falling now?
Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test. The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel. PLTR heading back to support at $24.69.