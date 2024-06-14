- Gold snapped a three-week losing streak after finding support near $2,300.
- The near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bullish momentum.
- Comments from Fed policymakers will be scrutinized by market participants next week.
Gold (XAU/USD) registered limited gains this week, supported by safe-haven flows and soft inflation data from the US. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases ahead, investors will pay close attention to technical developments in XAU/USD and comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Gold buyers hesitate to bet on a decisive rally
Following the sharp decline seen in the previous Friday on strong labor market data from the US, Gold corrected higher and closed in positive territory on Monday. As markets adopted a cautious stance ahead of key macroeconomic events from the US, XAU/USD registered small gains on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 3.3% on a yearly basis in May from 3.4% in April. The annual core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.4%, compared to analysts' estimate of 3.5%. On a monthly basis, the CPI stood unchanged, while the core CPI was up 0.2%. Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $2,340 as the USD came under heavy selling pressure with the immediate reaction to soft inflation readings.
Later in the American session, the Fed announced that it left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%, as widely anticipated. The revised Summary of Economic Projections published alongside the policy statement, the so-called dot plot, implied one 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in 2024, less than the three cuts projected by the same officials in March. According to the underlying details of the dot plot, four of 19 policymakers saw no rate cuts in 2024, seven projected a 25 bps reduction, while eight marked down a 50 bps cut in the policy rate. The hawkish revision to the SEP helped the USD find support and caused Gold to pull away from daily highs.
In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the encouraging inflation data for May but said that they need to see more "good data" to bolster their confidence on inflation sustainably moving toward the 2% target. Powell refrained from offering any clues on the timing of a policy pivot, reiterating the data-dependent approach to policy.
As the USD continued to erase the losses it suffered following the CPI data, Gold lost its traction on Thursday and stretched lower. In the second half of the day, the BLS announced the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.2% on a yearly basis in May. On a monthly basis, the PPI declined 0.2%, while the core PPI remained unchanged. Other data from the US showed that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits jumped to 242,000 in the week ending June 8 from 229,000 a week earlier. Although disappointing data releases capped the USD’s rebound, XAU/USD failed to gather recovery momentum.
XAU/USD regained its traction on Friday even as the USD gathered bullish momentum. The risk-averse market atmosphere helped Gold find demand. Additionally, the precious metal captured capital outflows out of the Euro (EUR) amid growing political concerns following the European Parliament election. After posting losses for three consecutive weeks, XAU/EUR surged higher and gained more than 2% this week.
Gold investors will scrutinize comments from Fed officials
Industrial Production and Retail sales figures from China could drive Gold’s valuation at the beginning of the week. In case these data come in better than expected, XAU/USD could edge higher on growing optimism for an improving demand outlook.
On Tuesday, the US Census Bureau will release May Retail Sales and the Fed will publish Industrial Production data for May. The market reaction to Retail Sales data is likely to be straightforward, with a disappointing reading hurting the USD and helping Gold gain traction and an upbeat print having the opposite impact.
On Friday, S&P Global will publish preliminary Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMI data for June. In May, PMI surveys showed that business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a moderate pace. If the Composite PMI drops into contraction territory below 50, the USD could come under selling pressure ahead of the weekend.
With the Fed’s blackout period coming to an end after the June policy meeting, policymakers will be allowed to comment on the policy outlook. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 70% probability of at least a 25 bps rate cut in September. In case Fed officials push back against the market expectation of a policy pivot before the end of the year, US Treasury bond yields could push higher and make it difficult for XAU/USD to keep its footing. On the other hand, Gold is likely to attract buyers if policymakers voice support for rate two cuts, in September and December.
Gold technical outlook
Although Gold managed to stay within the ascending regression channel coming from mid-February, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is yet to rise above 50 in a decisive way, reflecting the lack of bullish momentum.
On the upside, the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) form a first resistance at $2,345. In case XAU/USD flips that level into support, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, $2,380 (static level) could be seen as the next hurdle before $2,400 (psychological level, static level).
Looking south, $2,300 (psychological level, lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as first support. If Gold falls below this level and fails to reclaim it, $2,260 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the mid-February-June uptrend) and $2,230 (100-day SMA) could be set as the next bearish targets.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
