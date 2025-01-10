- Gold gathers bullish momentum and climbs to a fresh multi-week high above $2,680s.
- Key data releases from China and US inflation figures could drive Gold’s valuation next week.
- The technical outlook points to a bullish shift in the near term.
Following a bearish opening to the week, Gold (XAU/USD) reversed its direction and registered gains for four consecutive days, reaching its highest level since December 13 above $2,680. As market attention turns to next week’s key data releases from China and the United States (US), Gold’s technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum.
Gold gains traction as trading conditions normalize after holiday season
The improving market mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand at the beginning of the week. Risk flows dominated the action in financial markets in the early American session on Monday and triggered a USD selloff. The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump's aides were exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but only cover critical imports, easing fears over an aggressive tariff policy stoking inflation. With the immediate reaction, Gold advanced toward $2,650. Later in the day, XAU/USD erased its gains as Trump disputed this claim in a social media post, calling the story “just another example of fake news.”
The data from the US showed on Tuesday that the ISM Services PMI improved to 54.1 in December from 52.1 in November, pointing to an accelerating expansion in the services sector's activity. Additionally, JOLTS Job Openings rose to 8.09 million in November from 7.84 million in October. The USD benefited from the upbeat data and limited Gold’s upside.
On Wednesday, CNN reported that US President-elect Donald Trump was considering declaring a national economic emergency to allow for a new tariff program, citing four sources familiar with the matter. This headline caused markets to adopt a cautious stance and helped the US Dollar outperform its peers. In the meantime, the heavy selloff in UK Treasury bonds weighed heavily on Pound Sterling (GBP). The XAU/GBP pair rose more than 1% on the day, suggesting Gold was able to capture capital outflows out of the GBP and stay resilient against the USD.
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Wednesday that employment in the US private sector increased by 122,000 in December, missing the market expectation of 140,000. On a positive note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 201,000 in the week ending January 4 from 211,000 in the previous week. Later in the American session, the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting showed that almost all officials said upside risks to inflation had increased and that they agreed on the need for a careful approach to further policy easing.
Stock markets in the US remained closed and bond markets closed early on Thursday in observance of a national day of mourning to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter. Gold stretched higher in the absence of fresh fundamental developments and touched its highest level in nearly a month above $2,670.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 256,000 in December. This print surpassed the market expectation of 160,000 by a wide margin and boosted the USD. After dipping toward $2,660 with the immediate reaction, Gold regained its traction and extended its weekly uptrend.
Gold investors await US inflation data
December’s Trade Balance data from China will be watched closely by investors at the beginning of the week. A noticeable growth in China’s trade surplus could support Gold prices during the Asian session on Monday.
On Wednesday, December’s inflation data from the US could trigger the next big action in XAU/USD. Markets expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to increase by 0.3% on a monthly basis but see the core CPI decline by 0.1% in the same period. In case the core CPI arrives in positive territory, the immediate market reaction could boost the USD and cause Gold to stretch lower. On the flip side, a negative print could make it difficult for the USD to find demand and help XAU/USD hold its ground.
During the Asian trading hours on Friday, fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from China could influence Gold’s valuation. Analysts anticipate the Chinese economy to grow at an annual rate of 5.1%, up from the 4.6% expansion recorded in the third quarter. A positive surprise could help Gold price push higher, while a disappointing GDP print could weigh.
Market players will also keep an eye on fresh developments surrounding the Trump tariff strategy. Although Gold has been able to benefit from risk-aversion, a sharp increase in US Treasury bond yields could limit the yellow metal’s gains.
Gold technical analysis
After fluctuating near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) toward the end of the year, Gold managed to pull away from that level. Additionally, XAU/USD closed the last four days above the 20, 100 and 50-day SMAs, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart rose above 60, reflecting a bullish shift in the short-term bias.
The Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the June-November uptrend aligns as a first support level at $2,675. While this level holds, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, $2,720 (static level) could be seen as the next resistance before $2,790 (all-time high). On the contrary, if XAU/USD fails to stabilize above $2,675, it could lose its traction and meet the next support at $2,645-$2,635 (50-day SMA, 20-day SMA, 100-day SMA) before $2,600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0300 after strong US jobs report
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat jobs report, which showed an increase of 256,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, and forces the pair to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2200 on broad USD demand
GBP/USD extends its weekly slide and trades at its weakest level since November 2023 below 1.2250. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 256,000 in December, fuelling a US Dollar rally and weighing on the pair.
Gold ignores upbeat US data, approaches $2,700
Following a drop toward $2,660 with the immediate reaction to strong US employment data for December, Gold regained its traction and climbed towards $2,700. The risk-averse market atmosphere seems to be supporting XAU/USD despite renewed USD strength.
Sui bulls eyes for a new all-time high of $6.35
Sui price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising.
Think ahead: Mixed inflation data
Core CPI data from the US next week could ease concerns about prolonged elevated inflation while in Central and Eastern Europe, inflation readings look set to remain high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.