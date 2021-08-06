Gold made a small breakout yesterday, but it is supported prior to the NFP. We might see a move up before the NFP.
The main even the Nonfarm Payrolls will determine the move in gold. However, we might expect a small move to the upside prior to the news. After the NFP, we could see the following scenarios:
-
Move up from the 1799 zone towards 1812 and if it breaks 1830.
-
1830 holds and we have a sell trade there.
-
1830 breaks and 1855 is next.
-
1795 breaks and the price goes lower to 1786.
-
1786 breaks and 1765 is retested.
Watch for the full NPF report and trade GOLD.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
