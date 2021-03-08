Gold is strongly bearish. Continuation below double bottom will open the doors to 1656. Watch for a continuation below the double bottom or a rejection from the POC zone.
1700-10 is the POC zone, we could see a move straight from the POC towards a retest of 1687 zone. We should see a move lower towards 1667 and 1656. From there, the move up is expected as a form of retracement. Gold has also formed the double top which cues for a continuation down.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
