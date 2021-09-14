Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot shorts at key resistance at 1798/1802 worked again on Monday as we reverse fro 1798 to hit targets of 1794 & 1788 for up to 10 points profit on the day.
Silver Spot broke strong support at 2400/2380 so this is now resistance.
WTI Crude OCTOBER up one day, down the next day in the 2 week sideways trend. Last week was an inside week so we wait for a breakout this week.
Daily analysis
Gold topped exactly at key resistance at 1798/1802 targeting 1794 & 1788. Further losses look likely to minor support at 1783/81. Expect better support at 1778/76. Longs need stops below 1772. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1769 & 1761/59 for profit taking.
Strong resistance at 1798/1802 again today -" stops above 1806. A break higher targets 1811/13, perhaps as far as 1816/18 for profit taking on any longs.
Silver broke 2400/2380 for a sell signal initially targeting 2350/40, perhaps as far as 2310/00.
First resistance at 2380/2400 but above here can target 2430/40, perhaps as far as 2450/55. Above 2460 look for a retest of 2480/90.
WTI Crude beat 2 month trend line resistance again at 6980/7000 to hit the next target of 7085/90 as we look for minor resistance at 7120/40. A break higher targets 7190/99.
Strong support at 6960/40 on any weakness. Longs need stops below 6900.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
Gold holds in a familiar trading range below $1,800 ahead of US CPI
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked follow-through buying and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.