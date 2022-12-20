-
Gold longs at strong support at 1780/75 hit the next target of 1797/99 with a high for the day exactly here.
Silver has strong support again at 2270/50. Outlook remains positive.
Today's analysis
Gold reversed from 1797/99 has dipped to first support at 1782/80. Longs need stops below 1771.
Longs at 1782/80 target 1790 then 1797/99. A break higher targets 1807/09. Eventually a retest of 1822/24 is likely.
Silver longs at support at 2270/50 worked perfectly on the bounce to 2323. Minor resistance at 2330/35 held yesterday but eventually this should be beaten to target 2360/65 & 2390/2400.
Strong support again at 2270/50. Longs need stops below 2235.
WTI Crude February resistance at 7620/70. Shorts need stops above 7730. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7750 then 7900.
Targets for shorts are 7520, 7420.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
