Gold has rallied 12.7% since it double bottomed back in March 31st and now it´s upside is being capped by a MASSIVE key level. We remain extremelly bullish on rising inflation and USD depreciation.
Here are our 2 bullish scenarios for this week.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
EUR/USD remains upbeat above 1.2200 amid softer USD, ahead of Germany data
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2200 ahead of the key German economic data. The US dollar remains pressured, undermined by weaker Treasury yields and risk-on market mood. Fed officials downplay inflation fears amid stronger growth outlook. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
GBP/USD: It is make-or-break time
GBP/USD bears seek a failure at the M-formation's neckline. The price of GBP is on the verge of either a significant upside continuation or a downside breakout. The dynamic support could come under significant pressure.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
Bearish pattern for stocks beginning to emerge
Stocks closed above the 10 day MA on Thursday. They delivered bullish follow through on Monday, which caused the 10 day MA to begin to flatten. So we can label day 48 as the DCL.