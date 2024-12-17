XAU/USD Current price: $2,640.51
- Canada's inflation and the United Kingdom's inflation hint at more central banks’ action.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD posted a fresh weekly low, could soon revisit the $2,600 mark.
Spot Gold settled a fresh weekly low of $2,633.00 a troy ounce early in the American session, bouncing just modestly from the level in a risk-averse environment. Following a mixed performance of its overseas counterparts, Wall Street is firmly down, with the three major indexes trading in the red.
Investors got mixed macroeconomic headlines, as United States (US) Retail Sales were up a modest 0.7%, better than the 0.5% expected, yet not enough to boost the mood. The country also reported that November Capacity Utilization rose 76.8%, worse than the 77.3% expected, while Industrial Production in the same period fell 0.1%, missing the 0.3% advance anticipated by market analysts.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) published its monthly employment figures, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 4.3% in the three months to October, while the number of people claiming jobless benefits climbed by only 0.3K in November. Finally, the report showed an unexpected advance in wage pressures as Average Earnings excluding Bonus grew by 5.2% 3M YoY in October, while including bonuses were also up by 5.2%, both surpassing the market’s expectations.
Additionally, Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 1.9% on a yearly basis in November, below the market expectation of 2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI matched the 0.4% increase recorded in October.
The US Dollar trades mixed across the FX board, firmer against commodity-linked currencies and barely down against European rivals, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement looms. The Fed will unveil its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday, and is widely anticipated to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). The focus will then be on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Chairman Jerome Powell’s words on what 2025 may bring.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair suggests the pair may extend its slide. It met buyers around a now flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), providing dynamic resistance at around $2,655. The 100 and 200 SMAs keep heading higher well below the current level, with the 100 SMA developing in the $2,602 region. Finally, technical indicators turned lower. The Momentum indicator remains within neutral levels, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims lower at 46, reflecting mounting selling pressure.
The near-term picture is bearish. The XAU/USD trades below all its moving averages in the 4-hour chart, with the 20 SMA accelerating south right above converging 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned marginally higher but remain within negative levels, falling short of supporting a recovery in the upcoming Asian session.
Support levels: 2,633.00 2,617.90 2,603.15
Resistance levels: 2,643.40 2,657.30, 2,672.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY sits at monthly highs below 155.00 ahead of BoJ policy decision
USD/JPY is consolidating below the monthly high of 154.90, awaiting the Bank of Japan policy decision for the next trading impetus. The pair surged after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish 25 bps rate cut. The BoJ is set to remain on hold but its outlook on further rate hikes will hold the key.
AUD/USD hangs near two-year lows at 0.6200 amid firmer US Dollar
AUD/USD trades close to the 0.6200 mark or over a two-year low early Thursday. The pair seems vulnerable to extending its descending trend. The hawkish Fed cut-led US Dollar strength, concerns about China's fragile economic recovery and Trump's tariff plans continue to undermine the Aussie.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce following Fed’s hawkish cut
With the full final week of 2024 almost drawing to a close, Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month lows below $2,600, licking the hawkish US Federal Reserve policy decision-inflicted wounds.
Bank of Japan set to hold interest rates steady as rising inflation hints at early-year hike
After concluding its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.25%. The BoJ policy announcements will likely provide fresh cues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook, injecting intense volatility in the Japanese Yen.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.