XAU/USD Current price: $2,562.90
- Better than-anticipated United States data maintained investors cautiously optimistic.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near term, bulls may surge on dips.
Gold price is marginally lower on Tuesday, with XAU/USD trading in the $2,560 region in the American session. The US Dollar gathered modest strength ahead of Wall Street’s opening amid better-than-anticipated United States (US) data. Local indexes hold on to modest gains, reflecting the optimistic mood that undermines demand for the safe-haven metal.
Still, financial boards’ activity is limited ahead of major central banks’ announcements. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will kick-start the wave of announcements on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday. The Fed is widely anticipated to trim interest rates for the first time in years, a movement that has been priced in long ago. The BoE, on the other hand, will likely remain on hold while speculative interest sees the BoJ hiking rates.
In anticipation of the Fed, speculative interest has priced in a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut, although there are some hopes the central bank will go for a wider trim of 50 bps. The level of aggressiveness from US officials will determine what will happen with Greenback on Wednesday. The more dovish the decision, meaning a 50 bps trim and anticipation of more cuts coming, the more will suffer the USD. The US Dollar, on the other hand, can recover sharply should the central bank deliver a more hawkish stance.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows the slide seems corrective. The pair keeps developing above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) partially losing its bullish strength but well above the longer ones, at around $2,520. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain well above their midlines, although lacking clear directional strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator eases from near overbought readings but not enough to anticipate a steeper decline.
In the near term, however, the risk skews to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD has broken below a bullish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMAs aim marginally higher, far below the current level. Finally, technical indicators aim south almost vertically, currently challenging their midlines and hinting at another leg south, particularly if Gold pierces the intraday low at $2,561.65.
Support levels: 2,561.65 2,550.00 2,542.40
Resistance levels: 2,574.80 2,590.00 2,605.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed is ready for first rate cut in four years, will it be 25 or 50 bps? – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting but markets are undecided about the size of the cut. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, alongside the rate decision, will ramp up the market volatility.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1100. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD rises to new multi-week high near 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since late August near 1.3250. Pound Sterling outperforms its rivals following the August inflation data, while the US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of Fed policy decisions.
Gold consolidates near record highs as Fed looms
Gold holds its ground following Tuesday's pullback but struggles to gather bullish momentum, trading in a narrow channel below $2,580. Investors stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.