- Gold price consolidates Thursday’s two-way price action ahead of US PCE inflation on Friday.
- US Dollar licks wound alongside US Treasury bond yields amid improving market mood.
- Gold price confirmed a Bull Flag on the daily chart, with RSI still pointing to more gains.
Gold price is treading water above $1,980 early Friday, taking a breather after Thursday’s volatile trading. Markets weigh a likely Japanese FX intervention, strong United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, lingering Middle East concerns and upbeat Amazon.com Inc earnings, as the focus shifts to the US inflation data.
Gold price keeps the winning streak intact
Gold price is extending its upbeat momentum into the third day in a row, capitalizing on an improved market mood, which is capping any upside attempts in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields.
Investors are rejoicing solid post-market US tech earnings. Shares of Amazon.com Inc jumped after the e-commerce giant surpassed analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, pointing to a Wall Street on Friday.
The market optimism is seen as traders shrug off the latest developments surrounding the Middle East conflict. The US launched military strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria early Friday on President Joe Biden’s orders. The facilities were reportedly used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
As Israel prepares for the ground invasion of Gaza, The Israel Defense Forces said they conducted an overnight raid in northern Gaza, “as part of preparations for the next stages of combat.”
Moving on, Gold price will stay afloat on underlying geopolitical tensions and US government shutdown worries, even as the US Congress has a new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. The broader sentiment, geopolitical updates, end-of-the-week flows and the bond market action will be key to the Gold price direction.
Markets are likely to pay limited attention to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index, as Thursday’s US Q3 GDP report already included quarterly PCE inflation figures.
The US GDP rose at a 4.9% annualized pace in the third quarter, ahead of the 4.2% estimate. “The sharp increase came due to contributions from consumer spending, increased inventories, exports, residential investment and government spending,” per CNBC News.
A resilient US economy backed the “Fed’s view of higher interest rates for longer,” However, the data failed to inspire the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. Meanwhile, Gold price extended its corrective decline from weekly highs of $1,994 in an initial reaction to the US growth numbers but managed to find its feet to settle marginally higher on Thursday.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price is gathering pace before the next push higher, as the Bull Flag remains in play and keeps buyers hopeful.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is peeping into overbought territory, pointing to more upside potential.
The immediate resistance for Gold price is aligned at the five-month highs of $1,997, above which acceptance above the $2,000 barrier is critical on a weekly closing basis to unleash additional gains.
The next relevant topside hurdle is seen at around $2,020, mid-May highs.
Alternatively, a rejection again near the multi-month hiigh of $1,997 could reinforce Gold sellers, triggering a sharp correction toward the previous day’s low of $1,972.
A sustained move below the latter will prompt Gold sellers to test the static support at $1,963. Further south, the $1,950 psychological level will be put to the test again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.