- Gold price consolidates recent gains to record highs of $2,532 in Wednesday’s Asian trading.
- The US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds on dovish Fed expectations amid a risk-off mood.
- The focus remains on Wednesday’s FOMC Minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.
- Gold price set to clinch fresh record highs, as the daily technical setup stays constructive.
Gold price is on the front foot above $2,510 in Wednesday’s Asian trading, consolidating the previous upsurge to a new all-time high of $2,532. Gold traders take account of broad risk-aversion and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) July meeting due later on Wednesday.
Gold price eyes more gains and the Fed Minutes
Gold price reversed Monday’s brief correction and jumped back on the bids on Tuesday, registering a fresh record high above the $2,500 level. The US Dollar downtrend extended alongside falling US Treasury bond yields, courtesy of dovish expectations from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the USD/JPY sell-off, aiding the Gold price rebound.
Markets expected that the Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting on Wednesday and Friday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium will double down on the central bank’s dovish stance, as disinflation remains in progress and the US economy stands resilient. This narrative weighed heavily on the Greenback even though risk sentiment took a hit.
Wall Street indices snapped their longest rally this year, as markets resorted to profit-taking in the lead-up to Wednesday’s Fed Minutes, closely watching expected annual Nonfarm Payrolls revisions from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Friday’s speech by Fed Chair Powell.
Bloomberg reported that economists “expect the government’s preliminary benchmark revisions on Wednesday to show payrolls growth in the year through March was at least 600,000 weaker than currently estimated — about 50,000 a month.”
“Such figures also have the potential of shaping the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at week’s end in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,” Bloomberg added.
Risk-off flows extend into Asia this Wednesday, as all the regional indices tumble. A steep sell-off in China’s tech stocks leads the declines in the Asian stock markets. JD.com Inc. plunged as much as 12% after a report on Walmart Inc.’s planned stake sale. China’s property market and growth concerns also continue to haunt markets.
The US Dollar is unable to capitalize on risk-aversion, helping keep the USD-denominated Gold price afloat. An imminent Fed rate cut in September and looming geopolitical risks in the Middle East also pin Gold price near all-time highs.
Markets are currently pricing in a 69.5% likelihood of 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate cut at the Fed's September policy meeting, with a 30.5% chance of a 50 bps cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Meanwhile, the latest report from the World Gold Council (WGC) said that "anecdotal reports suggest that there has been strong buying interest from jewelry retailers as well as consumers since the duty reduction.” India's recent import tax cut on Gold triggered a downtick in prices., fuelling demand for the bright metal.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains constructive, as a symmetrical triangle breakout remains in play.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds firm above the 50 level, currently near 66, suggesting that more gains remain in the offing for Gold price.
Should Gold buyers recapture the record high of $2,532, the next relevant topside target is seen at the $2,550 level. Acceptance above the latter could challenge the $2,600 round level en route to the triangle target, measured at $2,660.
However, if the Gold price faces rejection at higher levels, a correction could ensue targeting the immediate support seen at Monday’s low of $2,486.
A breach of the latter will call for a test of the triangle resistance-turned-support, now at $2,470. Further south, the $2,450 psychological barrier will challenge the bullish commitments.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.Read more.
Next release: Wed Aug 21, 2024 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1100 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.1100 after setting a new 2024-high earlier in the day. The mixed action seen in Wall Street helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as markets await FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD climbs to new yearly high above 1.3050
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at its highest level since July 2023 above 1.3050. The US Dollar struggles to build on earlier recovery gains and helps the pair hold its ground. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting later in the day.
Gold stabilizes above $2,500
Gold retreats from the all-time-high it set above $2,530 and tests $2,500 in the American session on Wednesday. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top three AI-related tokens yielding highest gains year-to-date: AIOZ, AR, FET
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto market has a few protocols whose tokens have generated significant yields for users since the beginning of 2024.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.