Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined within two key averages, awaits US CPI

Gold price is licking its wounds after hitting three-week lows of $1,976 on Monday.

US Dollar holds the fort amid geopolitical risks, supportive US Treasury bond yields.

Gold price awaits the US CPI data while ranging between two key daily averages, with a bearish RSI.

Gold price is catching a breather in the Asian session on Tuesday, following two straight days of decline. Gold traders now look forward to the all-important United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for a fresh directional impetus. The US CPI data is set to tone for the week ahead, with the next focus on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision.

Gold price: All eyes on the US inflation data

The US CPI is forecast to rise at an annual pace of 3.1% in November, as against the previous increase of 3.2%. The Core CPI is seen steadying at 4.0% YoY in the reported period. On a monthly basis, the headline US CPI inflation is likely to rise to 0.1% while the Core figure is set to rise 0.3% in November vs. 0.2% seen in October.

A hotter-than-expected US CPI data is expected to infuse fresh buying interest around the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields, as it would imply that the Fed could keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation, pushing back against market expectations of a rate cut as early as March.

However, a sharp slowdown in the pace of US CPI acceleration could bolster Fed rate cut bets, weighing heavily on the US Dollar alongside the US bond yields. Therefore, the Gold price will remain at the mercy of the US Dollar dynamics and yield reaction to the inflation data for fresh trading incentives.

That said, the Gold price reaction to the US CPI data could be soon reversed, as traders resort to repositioning ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy announcements.

In the lead-up to the US CPI showdown, the US Dollar Index is consolidating near three-week highs, as the US Treasury bond yields stay supportive amid increased hopes of a US economic soft-landing. Gold price is attempting a tepid recovery from three-week troughs but remains below the $1,990 barrier, as of writing.

Meanwhile, receding bets of a March Fed rate cut are also behind the underlying strength in the Greenback, especially after the strong-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print. Markets are now pricing in a 45% chance of a rate cut in March compared with 57% a week earlier, according to CME FedWatch tool. Markets though have priced in an 80% chance of a rate cut in May.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

As observed on the daily chart, Gold price closed Monday below the day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,006, following a breakdown from the ascending trendline support of $2,024 on Friday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trading listless, still below the 50 level, suggesting that any uptick in Gold price is likely to be short-lived.

The immediate support is seen near the $1,965 area, the intersection of the November 20 low and the upward-pointing 50-day SMA.

If Gold sellers manage to find a strong foothold below the latter, the flattish 200-day SMA at $1,952 will come into play. Further south, the 100-day SMA at $1,941 could be a tough nut to crack for Gold sellers.

On the other hand, any recovery needs acceptance above the 21-day SMA at $2,006 on a daily candlestick closing basis. Gold buyers will then aim for the November 27 high of $2,018 en route to the $2,040 supply zone.