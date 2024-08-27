Gold price returns to the red early Tuesday after testing record highs at $2,532 on Monday.

The US Dollar and Treasury bond yields pause their recovery stint amid a tepid risk tone.

The daily technical setup leans in favor of Gold buyers, with fresh lifetime highs in sight.

Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation above $2,500, as buyers await fresh catalysts for a fresh leg higher. The focus now shifts to the mid-tier US housing and sentiment data, as the Middle East tensions seem to ease.

Gold price bides time, as fresh record highs eyed

Gold price retreats in Asian trading on Tuesday, having faced rejection once again near the $2,530 level. Fears over a broader Middle East conflict seem to have eased, which is weighing on the traditional safe-haven Gold price even though the US Dollar has stalled its overnight recovery alongside the US Treasury bond yields.

US Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said early Tuesday that fears of a near-term broader Middle East conflict have ebbed after Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah exchanged fire without further escalation.

These comments came after Israel launched a preemptive airstrike on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday, as Hezbollah was said to launch a large-scale missile and rocket attack on northern and central Israel with the intended target being Mossad, the Israeli spy agency.

Meanwhile, traders snap their short-covering spree in the US Dollar, triggered by a strong headline US Durable Goods Orders print for July, which jumped by 9.9% against a rise of 4.0% expected. Encouraging US data tempered expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could lower interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in September, thus helping the US Dollar stage a comeback from yearly troughs.

Markets are currently pricing in a 28% probability of a 50 bps rate reduction in September while the odds of a 25 bps cut jump to 72%, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed on Tuesday.

The next direction in Gold price appears north, as it remains underpinned by the increased Fed rate-cut bets and looming Mid-East geopolitical risks. Further, hopes of improvement in physical Gold demand from India and China are likely to keep any downside limited in Gold price.

Sachin Jain, CEO of the World Gold Council's (WGC) Indian operations said that “the primary beneficiaries of the reduced duty cut will be retail consumers.” Demand during the upcoming festival season will be very strong, Jain told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Gold Conference.

“Gold demand in China is expected to improve in coming months as consumers adjust to higher prices, industry officials said, with economic uncertainty and concerns about currency weakness driving investment flows,” according to Reuters.

Looking ahead, Gold traders will take cues from the upcoming US CB Consumer Confidence and housing data while speeches from Fed policymakers will be also scrutinized for fresh policy hints.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same, with the upside risks intact so long as buyers defend the triangle resistance-turned-support at $2,468.

The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) closes in on that level, making it a strong support.

It’s worth mentioning that Gold price consolidates its upside break from a symmetrical triangle confirmed a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) turns lower but holds comfortably above 50, currently near 61, justifying the bullish outlook.

Gold buyers need to recapture the record high of $2,532 to take on the next key barrier at the $2,550 level.

Acceptance above the latter could challenge the $2,600 round level en route to the triangle target, measured at $2,660.

On the flip side, the initial demand area is seen at the $2,500 threshold for Gold buyers, below which Friday’s low of $2,485 will be challenged.

A sustained breach of the latter could expose the downside toward the abovementioned triangle resistance-turned-support at $2,468.