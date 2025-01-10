- Gold price consolidates near the monthly high of $2,678 on US Nonfarm Payrolls Friday.
- Concerns over Trump’s policies offset the US Dollar strength and elevated Treasury bond yields.
- Can US NFP data change the course in Gold price, with a Bear Cross in play?
Gold price consolidates the weekly gains just below the one-month high of $2,678 set on Thursday as traders eagerly await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for placing fresh bets.
All eyes turn to US NFP data for the next Gold price move
Gold price continues to draw support from increased safe-haven demand, which overshadows the persistent strength in the US Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields. Inflation fears have been stoked due to the potential impact of the incoming immigration and trade policies by US President-elect Donald Trump, boosting the appeal of Gold price as an inflation hedge and a traditional safe-haven asset.
Meanwhile, expectations of fewer interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year and China's economic concerns keep the sentiment around the USD underpinned as the Greenback hovers near weekly highs against its major currency rivals. US benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields sit at eight-month highs above 4.68%, somewhat limiting the upside attempts in the non-yielding Gold price.
Markets also remain risk-averse and refrain from placing any directional bets on the bright metal amid a typical pre-NFP caution. The US economy is expected to create 160K jobs in December after adding 227K jobs in November. The Unemployment Rate and the Average Hourly Earnings will likely remain steady at 4.2% and 4%, respectively, in the reported period.
A weaker-than-expected headline NFP print is likely to bring back expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts on the table, triggering a broad US Dollar correction while adding extra legs to the ongoing Gold price uptrend. Conversely, an upside surprise in the NFP and wage inflation data could ramp up hawkish Fed bets, spelling doom for Gold price.
Further, markets could also resort to profit-taking on Gold longs ahead of next week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. However, speculations surrounding Trump’s policies could continue to drive markets, acting as a major tailwind for Gold price heading into the weekend.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds comfortably above the midline, currently near 57.50, justifying the ongoing upside in Gold price. Additionally, Gold price closed Tuesday above the static resistance at $2,665.
However, buyers are likely to remain cautious as the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed the 100-day SMA from above on a daily closing basis on Thursday, confirming a Bear Cross.
Amidst conflicting daily technical indicators, the US NFP report could pave the next direction in Gold price.
On a US NFP miss, Gold price could extend its four-day advance and challenge the December 13 high of $2,693 above the four-week high of $2,678.
The next upside barriers are aligned at the $2,700 round level and the December 12 high of $2,726.
Alternatively, strong payrolls could revive Gold sellers, knocking the rates toward the 50-day SMA at $2,643, below which the confluence of the 21-day SMA and the 100-day SMA at $2,633 will be tested.
The line in the sand for Gold buyers is pegged at the January 6 low of $2,615.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jan 10, 2025 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 160K
Previous: 227K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0300 as traders await US NFP
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0300 in European trading hours on Friday. Concerns over US President-elect Trump's policies and hawkish Fed expectations favor the US Dollar ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD falls back below 1.2300, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is falling back below 1.2300 in the European morning on Friday, failing to sustain the rebound. The pair remains vulnerable amid persistent US Dollat strength and the UK bond market turmoil. The focus now shifts to the US labor market data for fresh trading directives.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains near multi-week top; US NFP in focus
Gold price attracts buyers for the fourth straight day on Friday amid some haven flows. The Fed’s hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields and a bullish USD should cap gains. Traders might also opt to wait for the release of the key US NFP report later this Friday.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US December job gains set to decline sharply from November
US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 160K in December after jumping by 227K in November. US jobs data is set to rock the US Dollar after hawkish Fed Minutes published on Wednesday.
How to trade NFP, one of the most volatile events Premium
NFP is the acronym for Nonfarm Payrolls, arguably the most important economic data release in the world. The indicator, which provides a comprehensive snapshot of the health of the US labor market, is typically published on the first Friday of each month.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.