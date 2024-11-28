Gold price returns to the red early Thursday as US Dollar pauses decline alongside US Treasury bond yields.

Bear Cross and bearish RSI on the daily chart continue to favor Gold sellers.

Gold price remains subject to intense volatility due to Thanksgiving Day holiday-led thin liquidity.

Gold price reverts toward the weekly low of $2,605 in Asian trading on Thanksgiving Thursday, snapping a two-day recovery. The US Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields breathe a sigh of relief, exerting downward pressure on the Gold price amid holiday-thinned trading conditions.

Gold sellers fight back control

Following a profit-taking decline so far this week, the USD appears to have regained its footing, even though the uptick in US Treasury bond yields seems temporary amid uncertainty over the implications of US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans on economic prospects and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook.

Markets witness renewed jitters amid a tech sell-off on Asian indices following fresh reports that the US is expected to announce another set of measures on Monday to restrain China's ability to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

The fresh risk-aversion wave aids the US Dollar rebound, especially after traders cashed in on their USD longs earlier this week, closing out their positions heading into the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Gold price also suffers in the face of a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah on Wednesday.

Growing trade war fears, however, could cushion the downside in the traditional safe-haven Gold price. Further, sustained expectations that the Fed will lower rates by 15 basis points (bps) next month lend support to Gold optimists.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows that markets now price in about 68% of a December Fed rate cut, up from 62% before the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data on Wednesday.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE Price Index, increased at 0.3% on a monthly basis and an annual reading of 2.8%, aligning with market expectations.

Looking ahead, volatility around Gold price could remain high, given thin liquidity as US traders are away on account of Thanksgiving Day. Therefore, exaggerated price action in Gold cannot be ruled out.

That said, traders will pay close attention to any headlines concerning trade globally, which could significantly impact risk sentiment and the USD-sensitive Gold price.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Technically, the bearish bias remains intact for Gold price as a Bear Cross is in play and the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points lower below the 50 level, currently near 46.

The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) closed below the 50-day SMA on Tuesday, confirming the Bear Cross.

The immediate support is at the weekly low of $2,605, below which a drop toward the 100-day SMA at $2,571 cannot be ruled out.

A sustained break below that level is needed to take on the November 14 low of $2,537.

Conversely, Gold buyers must find acceptance above the 21-day SMA at $2,654 to initiate a fresh recovery.

The next relevant upside targets are at the 50-day SMA at $2,669 and the $2,700 level.