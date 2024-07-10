- Gold price extends the previous rebound early Wednesday, awaits Powell’s second testimony.
- The US Dollar holds recovery gains with Treasury bond yields even as Fed rate cut bets remain intact.
- Gold price looks north toward $2,400 amid bullish daily RSI, as $2,350 holds the fort.
Gold price is looking to build on the previous rebound above $2,350 in Wednesday’s Asian session, as the US Dollar (USD) consolidates its recovery gains alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Gold awaits more Powell and Fedspeak
Gold traders weigh US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony delivered before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, awaiting his second round in front of the House Financial Services Committee later on Wednesday.
Besides, Powell’s testimony, the focus will also remain on a bunch of speeches from several Fed policymakers, which could help markets seal in a September interest rate cut.
Even though Powell sounded prudent on the policy outlook, during his testimony on Tuesday, saying that inflation had been improving in recent months and that "more good data would strengthen" the case for the rate cut. However, he told lawmakers that he did not want "to be sending any signals about the timing of any future actions" on rates.
Markets continued pricing in over a 70% probability that the Fed will lower rates in September, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Another rate cut in December is also on the table.
Gold price stalled its rebound near $2,370 on Tuesday, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, as the US Treasury bond yields jumped and propelled US Dollar back on the bids.
Market participants also took Powell’s speech as an excuse to book profits on their US Dollar shorts heading into Thursday’s critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation release.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains constructive, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds firm above the 50 level.
Gold buyers need to find acceptance above the six-week high of $2,393 to resume the uptrend toward the all-time high of $2,450. Ahead of that, the $2,400 level could act as a tough nut to crack for them.
Alternatively, Gold price could face immediate support at the $2,350 psychological barrier, below which the $2,340 demand area will be challenged.
Around that level, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 21-day SMA close in. A sustained move below the latter could trigger a fresh downtrend toward the $2,300 round level.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell testifies
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, providing a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy. Powell's prepared remarks are published ahead of the appearance on Capitol Hill.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 10, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
