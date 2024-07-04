- Gold price sits at eight-day highs at $2,365 amid a US holiday-thinned trading.
- Downbeat US data keep the US Dollar and the Treasury yields undermined.
- Gold price charted a range breakout after settling Wednesday above the 50-day SMA.
- The daily RSI holds firm well above the 50 level, backing the Gold price upside.
Gold price is looking to extend the previous upsurge early Thursday, sitting at the highest level in over a week near $2,360. Sustained US Dollar (USD) weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields underpin Gold price amid the July 4 US holiday-thinned market conditions.
Gold price cheers dovish Fed expectations
Following US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum On Central Banking in Sintra on Tuesday, the USD sellers refuse to give up as Fed doves returned to the table with strong conviction after US economic data on Wednesday failed to impress, despite not-so-dovish Minutes of the June policy meeting.
Powell cheered the recent progress in disinflation on Tuesday, however, adding that he wants to see more before being confident enough to start cutting interest rates. Meanwhile, the ADP data on Wednesday showed that the US private sector employment rose 150,000 in June, following the 157,000 increase (revised from 152,000) recorded in May while coming in below the market forecast of 160,000.
The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose 4,000 last week to 238,000, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday.The figure was slightly higher than estimates of 235,000. Finally, US ISM Services PMI fell into contraction territory in June, arriving at 48.8 vs. May’s 53.8 and the expected 52.5 print.
Later in the American trading on Wednesday, the Fed published the June meeting Minutes, which showed that officials “emphasized that they did not expect that it would be appropriate to lower the target range for the federal funds rate until additional information had emerged to give them greater confidence that inflation was moving sustainably toward the Committee’s 2 percent objective.”
Discouraging US data ramped up September Fed rate cut bets, with markets now pricing a 73% chance, against a 67% probability seen before the data release. This smashed the US Treasury bond yields across the curve, heavily weighing on the US Dollar. Gold price tends to benefit in times of low interest-rates era.
Gold price continues to capitalize on the dovish Fed expectations heading into the US Independence Day holiday, with moves likely to be exaggerated likely to be exaggerated by low liquidity and repositioning ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data due on Friday.
In the meantime, investors would prefer to seek safety in the Gold price, as the UK general elections get underway on Thursday, heightening market anxiety even though the Labour Party is set for a sweeping victory for the first time in 14 years.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, Gold price broke this week’s consolidation to the upside after closing Wednesday above the key 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), then at $2,338.
The bullish breakout gained momentum, as Gold price also took out the falling trendline resistance at $2,353 on a daily closing basis.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) pierced through the 50 level for upside, reinforcing the bullish interests.
Gold buyers now need a sustained break above the two-week high of $2,369 to extend the uptrend toward the June high of $2,389. Further up, the $2,400 threshold will be tested.
Conversely, the immediate support is seen at the falling trendline resistance-turned-support, now at $2,351, below which the 50-day SMA at $2,339 will be come into play.
Gold sellers could flex their muscles toward the 21-day SMA at $2,329 should the selling momentum intensify.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2750 on UK election day
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind near 1.2750 in the American session on Thursday. A broadly softer US Dollar keeps the pair afloat but traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Pound Sterling while awaiting exit polls of UK election.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0800 after ECB Accounts
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range near 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The accounts of the ECB's June policy meeting fail to influence the Euro's valuation as trading conditions remain thin, with US markets remaining closed on Independence Day.
Gold trades with caution above $2,350, as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in a narrow band above $2,350. Sustained US Dollar weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of Friday's key June jobs report from the US.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin crumbles under German government transfers, Ethereum and Ripple erase gains
Bitcoin trades below $57,100 on Thursday as German government transfers continue, $76 million BTC moved to exchanges. Ethereum trades near $3,100 ahead of the upcoming SEC decision on the Spot Ethereum ETF.
Investors await NFP to validate their Fed rate cut bets
Investors expect two rate cuts, even though Fed signals one. Recent data corroborates investors’ take. Nonfarm Payrolls waited for more confirmation.