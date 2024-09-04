- Gold price takes a breather after a three-day downtrend, awaiting US jobs data.
- The US Dollar stays weak with Treasury bond yields, despite US and China woes-led risk-aversion.
- Gold price bounces off key 21-day SMA, a rebound in the offing amid bullish daily RSI.
Gold price is treading water below the $2,500 threshold in Asian trading on Wednesday, with sellers catching their breath after three consecutive days of decline and ahead of the highly-anticipated US Job Openings data for July.
Gold price awaits US jobs data for fresh cues on Fed policy
Gold price is consolidating the previous sharp bounce from eight-day lows of $2,473, as Asian traders react to the weak US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI data, which raised concerns over a potential ‘hard-landing for the US economy.
The ISM announced on Tuesday that its headline US Manufacturing Index improved slightly to 47.2 in August from July’s 46.8 but remained in contraction while coming in below the estimated 47.5 print. Soft US data ramped up bets for a 50 basis points (bps) interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this month.
Markets raised odds of a 50 bps Fed rate cut on September 18 to 38% from 31% a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Currently, the probability of such a move stands at 41%.
Increased bets of aggressive policy easing by the Fed is likely to keep the demand for the non-interest-bearing Gold price afloat, allowing buyers to regain control.
Additionally, Gold price could also draw support from hopes of fresh policy support measures due on the cards from China, following a string of disappointing business PMI data. On Wednesday, China’s Caixin Services PMI dropped to 51.6 in August versus July’s 52.1 and 52.2 forecast.
Looking ahead, if risk-aversion intensifies and bolsters the haven demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY), Gold price and US government bonds, the US Dollar (USD) could come under fresh selling pressure, courtesy of the JPY advance-led sell-off in the USD/JPY.
However, the US Job Openings Survey data could provide fresh hints in determining the size of the September Fed rate cut, which would have a significant impact on the US Dollar trades and the USD-denominated Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains constructive so long as buyers hold above the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,485.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded slightly while above the 50 level, suggesting that an upswing looks likely going forward.
On the upside, recapturing the $2,500 level on a daily closing basis is critical for Gold price to resume its upward trajectory. The next relevant topside barrier is seen at the record high of $2,532, above which the $2,550 psychological level will be tested.
If the corrective downside regains momentum, Goild price could challenge the 21-day SMA at $2,485 once again, below which the symmetrical triangle resistance-turned-support at $2,462 will come into play.
A fresh downtrend would initiate below that support level, with sellers aiming for $2,425 area, where the triangle support line and the 50-day SMA close in.
Economic Indicator
JOLTS Job Openings
JOLTS Job Openings is a survey done by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to help measure job vacancies. It collects data from employers including retailers, manufacturers and different offices each month.Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 04, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 8.1M
Previous: 8.184M
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1100 after soft US data
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.1100 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that JOLTS Job Openings declined to 7.6 million in July, weighing on the USD and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3150 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3150 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand after soft US data, while an improving risk mood further supports the pair.
Gold battles to regain the $2,500 mark
After touching its lowest level since mid-August near $2,470, Gold stages a rebound and trades near $2,500. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.8% after US data, providing a lift to XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum crumble under selling pressure, XRP hovers around $0.55
Bitcoin slips under $57,000 following $287.8 million in outflows from BTC ETFs on September 3. Ethereum erases 1.20% of its value on the day, dips to $2,395 on Wednesday. XRP loses key support and corrects to $0.5326, new monthly low in September.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on September 4
There is widespread expectation that the BoC will lower its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting on September 4. Mirroring previous decisions by the central bank, this move would most likely be of 25 basis points, taking the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.