Gold price consolidates gains near $2,700, with eyes on US Retail Sales data.

Tame US inflation data revive aggressive Fed rate cut talks, undermining the US Dollar and Treasury bond yields.

Gold price looks north amid a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.

Gold price is trading close to the highest level in five weeks just above $2,700 in Thursday’s Asian trading. Traders look forward to a fresh batch of US economic data for the next leg higher in Gold price.

Attention turns to US Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data

This week’s tame inflation data from the US brought back expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the table, which provided extra legs to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields from multi-month highs. This accentuated the Gold price upside, with buyers briefly recapturing the $2,700 in early Asian trades this Thursday.

Traders piled up bets on a Fed rate cut in June, pricing in rising odds of a second rate reduction in 2025 after inflation data. The report indicated the recent market expectations of pricing out of rate cuts this year were excessive.

US Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced in line with estimates at an annual rate of 2.9% in December from November's 2.7%. But core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 3.2%, below forecasts for 3.3%. On Tuesday, the US annual PPI rose 3.3% in December, missing the expected 3.4% growth, while the core PPI inflation rose to 3.5% year-on-year (YoY) in the same period, compared to the market forecast of 3.8%.

The dovish Fed expectations, Chinese stimulus hopes and fading concerns over US President-elect Trump's disruptive trade tariffs support the prevalent risk-on market mood, keeping the safe-haven US Dollar broadly subdued and Gold price at higher levels.

Looking ahead, the focus shifts to more economic data releases from the US, including the December Retail Sales and the weekly Jobless Claims, which will provide more clarity on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory beyond January. Markets have fully priced in a rate-pause decision at the Fed’s policy meeting later this month. Gold price will also remain at the mercy of any speculations surrounding Trump’s tariff plans.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price continues to support Gold buyers, courtesy of last week’s symmetrical triangle breakout.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points higher above the midline, currently near 60, suggesting that Gold price remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade in the coming days.

Gold price must seek a daily candlestick closing above the $2,700 barrier to initiate a fresh uptrend toward the $2,750 psychological level.

Ahead of that level, the December 12 high of $2,726 will challenge bearish commitments.

Conversely, strong support is located at the January 15 low of $2,670, below which sellers must crack the $2,640 demand area.

That zone is the confluence of the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-day SMA, 100-SMA and the triangle convergence, making it a powerful support.

If the downside momentum accelerates, the January 6 low of $2,615 could come to buyers’ rescue.