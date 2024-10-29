- Gold price extends the previous rebound early Tuesday, retakes $2,750.
- The US Dollar tracks US Treasury bond yields lower ahead of key US jobs data.
- Technically, Gold price remains within a range with upside risks intact.
Gold price is building on the previous day’s rebound, eyeing a sustained move above $2,750 early Tuesday. Despite the renewed uptick, Gold price remain within a familiar range as the US Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of top-tier US economic data releases due later on Tuesday.
Can Gold price sustain the upswing ahead of US data?
USD buyers resort to profit-taking after the recent upsurge to three-month highs while repositioning in the run-up to the high-impact US statistics due this week. Later this Tuesday, the JOLTS Job Openings survey and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence data will be eyed to gauge the US economic resilience, which could provide fresh hints on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate cut outlook.
The Greenback traders also remain wary ahead of Thursday's release of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the PCE Price Index, followed by the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showdown. Additionally, traders’ nervousness before the publication of the third-quarter earnings reports of the US' biggest companies by market capitalization, including Google’s parent company Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon Inc., etc., also keeps the USD on the back foot.
Meanwhile, increased enthusiasm that former US President Donald Trump could win the November 5 election, combined with hopes of more Chinese stimulus, underpin global equities, diminishing the attractiveness of the go-to safe-haven, the US Dollar.
Against a broad US Dollar pullback, Gold price is trying its luck to make another headway toward the record high of $2,759, despite reports that physical Gold demand from China has taken a hit.
According to a state-backed gold association, cited by Reuters on Monday, “China's gold consumption in the first three quarters of 2024 slid 11.18% from the same period a year ago to 741.732 metric tons as high prices dented buying interest for jewelry products.”
Further, the festive season in India – the world’s no.2 yellow metal market – also lends support to the bright metal.
However, it remains to be seen whether Gold price can sustain its uptick, as the US Dollar could jump back on the bids on the revival of the USD/JPY bullish momentum. At the press time, the Japanese Yen has recovered some ground on a dip in Japan’s Unemployment Rate, suggesting tight labor market conditions that are conducive for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to mull further rate hikes. This has triggered a decent USD/JPY pullback below 153.00.
Gold price will also take cues from the upcoming US data and sentiment on Wall Street, as the US earnings calendar heats up.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, Gold price has entered a phase of consolidation, with the upside capped by the record high of $2,759 set on October 23 while buyers continue to find demand at $2,723, the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the latest record rally from the October 10 low of $2,604 to all-time high of $2,759.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching higher, approaching the overbought region, currently near 69. The leading indicator indicates more room for Gold price upside in the near term.
Therefore, Gold buyers need a sustained move above the $2,750 psychological barrier to take on the lifetime high at $2,759. Further up, the $2,570 level will challenge the bearish commitments.
On the downside, the 23.6% Fibo support at $2,723 remains a tough nut to crack for Gold sellers.
Acceptance below that level on a daily candlestick closing basis could revive the correction, targeting the 38.2% Fibo level of the same ascent at $2,700.
Further south, the 50% Fibo support at $2,681 will be challenged, where the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns.
Economic Indicator
JOLTS Job Openings
JOLTS Job Openings is a survey done by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to help measure job vacancies. It collects data from employers including retailers, manufacturers and different offices each month.Read more.
Next release: Tue Oct 29, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 7.99M
Previous: 8.04M
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the American session. The mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US limit the US Dollar's strength, while the strong inflation readings from Germany support the Euro, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 as markets UK budget, US data
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 from the daily lows it set below 1.2950 on Wednesday. Investors assess the UK Autumn Budget and the US data, which showed that the US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q3.
Gold slowly but steadily approaching $2,800
Gold pulls away from the all-time-high it set near $2,790 earlier in the day and trades at around $2,780. With the US Dollar struggling to find demand after mixed macroeconomic data releases, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Flirting with fresh all-time high
Bitcoin is close to its all-time high, making a high of $73,620 on Tuesday and correcting slightly afterward. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $827 million in inflows on Tuesday, the third largest single-day inflow since their launch in January.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.