Gold price bounces early Friday after correcting from five-week highs of $2,726 on Thursday.

Hot US PPI data boost hawkish December Fed rate cut bets, propping up the US Dollar, Treasury bond yields.

Gold price looks to regain $2,700 and beyond as the daily RSI stays bullish and the 50-day SMA holds.

Gold's price looks to resume this week’s recovery to monthly highs of $2,726 early Friday, following Wednesday’s brief aberration. The US Dollar (USD) consolidates recent gains alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a relatively light economic calendar heading into the weekend.

Gold price gears up for pre-Fed repositioning

Expectations of a hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate next week fuelled a fresh leg higher in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields on Wednesday, unfolding a corrective decline in Gold price from multi-month highs.

Markets now believe that the Fed could send a hawkish message by signalling a pause in January following the expected 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at its December 17-18 policy meeting, especially after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in hotter-than-expected.

The annual PPI rose 3.0% in November, above the market expectation of a 2.6% growth. Meanwhile, the annual core PPI rose 3.4% in the same period, surpassing the estimate of 3.2%. The monthly PPI and the core PPI rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Markets are fully pricing in a 25 bps rate cut by the Fed next week, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Meanwhile, the USD also drew support from a EUR/USD sell-off in the face of a dovish rate cut delivered by the European Central Bank (ECB). Additionally, rallying US Treasury bond yields on solid bond auctions this week underpinned the sentiment around the Greenback while capping the Gold price uptrend.

In Friday’s trading so far, Gold price is finding fresh demand as China’s stimulus optimism fades on increasing worries over the US-Sino trade war. In a gated story, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that China has already begun retaliating to the upcoming US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs by deploying non-tariff measures. “China launched a regulatory probe into Nvidia, threatened to blacklist an American apparel maker, blocked the export of critical minerals to the US and squeezed the supply chain for drones,” the WSJ said.

Markets will continue to take cues from broader market sentiment without any top-tier US economic data releases later in the day. The end-of-the-week flows and repositioning ahead of next week’s Fed policy decision will also play their part in driving Gold price.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Gold price faced rejection at higher levels on Thursday and turned south before finding support at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,671 early Friday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also witnessed a renewed upside while holding well above the 50 level.

If Gold price resumes the recovery momentum, it could retest the multi-week high of $2,726, above which 2,750, the confluence of the psychological barrier and the November 5 high, will act as a tough nut to crack.

A failure to defend the 50-day SMA support at $2,671 on a daily candlestick closing basis will prompt sellers to target the 21-day SMA at $2,650 once again.

The last line of defence for Gold buyers is seen at the previous week’s low of $2,613.