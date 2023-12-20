- Gold price is consolidating its two-day upswing near $2,050 early Wednesday.
- The US Dollar nurses losses with US Treasury bond yields despite less dovish Fedspeak.
- Gold price defended 21-day SMA support, and eyes a sustained break above $2,050.
Gold price is catching a breather near $2,040 early Wednesday, having tested multi-day highs at $2,048 on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, keeping Gold buyers hopeful.
Gold price shrugs off Fedspeak, as dovish Fed pivot underpins
Even though the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are trying their best to push back against expectations of potential interest rate cuts next year, the market’s pricing for rate reductions remains unchanged, with odds for a March Fed rate cut seen at around 75% while a May cut is almost a done deal.
Sustained bets of a dovish Fed pivot in 2024 continue to undermine the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar amid a relatively data-light week. Therefore, all eyes stay focused on Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for cementing bets for a March rate cut.
Softer Core PCE inflation data could bolster March rate cut expectations, boosting Gold price at the expense of the US Dollar. However, Gold price is set to extend its recovery mode should the US inflation come in hotter-than-expected, suggesting that the inflationary pressures still remain elevated and warrant the Fed to stay ‘higher for longer’. The Core PCE is expected to rise at an annual pace of 3.3% in November, as against a 3.5% increase in October. The Fed’s inflation target is 2.0%.
In the meantime, the mid-tier US housing data and Fedspeak will continue to drive the value of the US Dollar, in turn, impacting the Gold price. Amongst the noteworthy recent commentary from the Fed officials, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that the “market has gotten ahead of themselves on euphoria” on likely interest rate cuts. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday said “there is no current "urgency" for the Fed to reduce US interest rates given the strength of the economy,” per Reuters.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Technically, nothing seems to have changed for the Gold price, as the path of least resistance still appears to the upside.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to hold above the midline while Gold price defends the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at $2,021.
A daily closing below the latter is needed to snap the recovery mode, reopening the floor for a test of the $2,000 threshold. Further down, the 50-day SMA at $1,989 will challenge bullish commitments.
Conversely, acceptance above the $2,040-$2,050 supply zone is important for the Gold price to resume its journey toward the $2,100 psychological level. Further up, Gold buyers would look to take out the all-time highs of $2,144.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to gather recovery momentum and staying in negative territory at around 1.0950 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the latest data showed that Consumer Confidence continued to improve in December.
GBP/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.2700
GBP/USD managed to stage a correction but remained below 1.2700 after falling to a daily low of 1.2630 in the early European session on Wednesday. Softer-than-forecast inflation readings from the UK doesn't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength mid-week.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with rising long-term holder profitability
Bitcoin price sustains its recent gains, holding steady above $42,500 on Wednesday. Long-term holders hold $635.7 billion worth of Bitcoin as of December 17, according to a Glassnode report.
Soft landing narrative continues to resonate
The soft-landing narrative in the US continues to resonate with investors as the Dow and Nasdaq run to fresh record highs. All of this of course helped along by last week’s more dovish leaning Fed policy decision.