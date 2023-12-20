Share:

Gold price is consolidating its two-day upswing near $2,050 early Wednesday.

The US Dollar nurses losses with US Treasury bond yields despite less dovish Fedspeak.

Gold price defended 21-day SMA support, and eyes a sustained break above $2,050.

Gold price is catching a breather near $2,040 early Wednesday, having tested multi-day highs at $2,048 on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, keeping Gold buyers hopeful.

Gold price shrugs off Fedspeak, as dovish Fed pivot underpins

Even though the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are trying their best to push back against expectations of potential interest rate cuts next year, the market’s pricing for rate reductions remains unchanged, with odds for a March Fed rate cut seen at around 75% while a May cut is almost a done deal.

Sustained bets of a dovish Fed pivot in 2024 continue to undermine the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar amid a relatively data-light week. Therefore, all eyes stay focused on Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for cementing bets for a March rate cut.

Softer Core PCE inflation data could bolster March rate cut expectations, boosting Gold price at the expense of the US Dollar. However, Gold price is set to extend its recovery mode should the US inflation come in hotter-than-expected, suggesting that the inflationary pressures still remain elevated and warrant the Fed to stay ‘higher for longer’. The Core PCE is expected to rise at an annual pace of 3.3% in November, as against a 3.5% increase in October. The Fed’s inflation target is 2.0%.

In the meantime, the mid-tier US housing data and Fedspeak will continue to drive the value of the US Dollar, in turn, impacting the Gold price. Amongst the noteworthy recent commentary from the Fed officials, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that the “market has gotten ahead of themselves on euphoria” on likely interest rate cuts. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday said “there is no current "urgency" for the Fed to reduce US interest rates given the strength of the economy,” per Reuters.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Technically, nothing seems to have changed for the Gold price, as the path of least resistance still appears to the upside.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to hold above the midline while Gold price defends the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at $2,021.

A daily closing below the latter is needed to snap the recovery mode, reopening the floor for a test of the $2,000 threshold. Further down, the 50-day SMA at $1,989 will challenge bullish commitments.

Conversely, acceptance above the $2,040-$2,050 supply zone is important for the Gold price to resume its journey toward the $2,100 psychological level. Further up, Gold buyers would look to take out the all-time highs of $2,144.