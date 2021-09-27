XAU/USD Current price: $1,753.48

Upbeat US data lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the dollar.

US Treasury yields continue climbing to multi-month highs.

XAU/USD is marginally higher on a daily basis but bears retain control.

Spot gold is little changed from its Friday’s close, trading around $1,753.00 a troy ounce. Although steady, the market’s mood is positive, with global indexes trading mixed, but mostly up. A critical sign of the market’s times is US Treasury yields, which surge to fresh multi-month highs after the US Federal Reserve announced its preparing to trim pandemic-related facilities last week. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note hit 1.51%, a level that was last seen in July amid mounting inflationary pressures and the Fed acknowledging it.

The American dollar advanced throughout the first half of the day but lost intraday momentum following the release of upbeat US data, which boosted sentiment instead of the local currency. US Durable Goods Orders were up 1.8% MoM in August, much better than the 0.7% expected. XAU/USD recovered from an intraday low of $1,744.84 as demand for the dollar receded.

Gold price short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for XAU/USD shows that it keeps trading below the 61.8% retracement of its March/June rally, a critical resistance level at 1,769.10. The bullish potential is limited, as the price is far below a bearish 20 SMA, which accelerated its decline below the longer ones. Technical indicators have recovered within negative levels, but the RSI remains flat at around 40, indicating absent buying interest.

Gold is bearish in the near term. The 4-hour chart for XAU/USD shows that a bearish 20 SMA provides intraday resistance, attracting selling interest. At the same time, the 100 SMA has crossed below the 200 SMA, both well above the current level. In the meantime, technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels, although with limited directional strength.

Support levels: 1,742.00 1,734.30 1,725.10

Resistance levels: 1.760.85 1,769.10 1,785.40

