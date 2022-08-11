Gold technical analysis
-
Move up as expected.
-
I am holding the long position.
-
Bullish trend slow but steady.
-
Above M H3 we will see WH5.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
D1 chart Gold
1. Order block support.
2. Double pin bar entry confirmation.
3. W H5 first target.
4. M H4 Final target.
GOLD has made a great bounce after the US CPI yesterday. At this point we can see that GOLD is bouncing after double pinbar confirmation. It is also W H3 confluence so the move is to the upside of course. Megatrend has captured trades perfectly and you can check my gold trades in the link below. It is also RISK OFF mode now. Targets are 1804 followed by 1816 and eventually 1839. But have in mind that the first target needs to become support in order for gold to proceed higher. Same is for the second target.
Yen strength
1. Risk-off sentiment.
2. Gold up.
3. Commodities prices down.
4. Equities down.
5. Yen strengthens as a result.
Additionally the US CPI has fallen on a yearly basis 6.1% predicted to 5.9 % result. It means we will probably see a 0.50 % rate hike and not 0.75 % as many were prediction. This is of course, my personal opinion.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!