We should see GOLD moving down from the two POC zones. The price is retracing.

Intraday shorts might come around the 1795 zone as a part of retracement. A move higher will be a sign for a deeper retracement and 1815 - 1820 will be a zone to look for shorts. A rejection of the POC and POC2 should be targeting 1765 as a part of the retest. Gold is bearish now and taking shorts is trend trading.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

