Gold rallied to a one month high on Wednesday, as markets reacted to July’s inflation report.
The monthly CPI inflation report which was released earlier on Wednesday, showed that inflation fell to 8.5% in July.
This comes following a reading of 9.1% in June, and better than the 8.7% markets were expecting.
Earlier in the week, Tesla CEO predicted that inflation had peaked, stating that, “the trend is down, which suggests that we are past peak inflation”.
As of writing, XAUUSD hit a high of $1,807 in today’s session.
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
