Gold Price Forecast: Short-term bearish bias as Put option OI spikes
Gold prices have dropped nearly $20 this week and the data published by the CME for Gold October expiry options suggests the losses could be extended further to $1260-1250 levels.
Gold OGX7 Open Interest Change: Current (Oct 16 - Prelim) vs Oct 13
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|106,043
|-1,510
|18,035
|-120
|88,008
|-1,390
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|77,712
|1,605
|7,732
|-11
|69,980
|1,616
- The open interest/open positions in call options fell by 1510 contracts on Monday and the open positions in put options jumped by 1605 contracts
- Clearly, the bearish investors not only squared off bullish bets (call options) but also boosted bearish bets (put options)
Gold OGX7 Open Interest Change: Current (Oct 16 - Prelim) vs Oct 9
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|106,043
|1,294
|18,035
|89
|88,008
|1,205
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|77,712
|3,315
|7,732
|87
|69,980
|3,228
- Over the last one week, the open positions in put options have gone up by 3315 contracts, while the open positions in calls have improved by 1294 contracts.
- Again, the bias is bearish
- It also indicates the investors lacked trust in the gold rally from $1283 (Oct 10 low) to $1306 (Monday's high).
Daily chart
- Lower high at the 50-DMA hurdle
- Stochastic has turned bearish
- RSI favors the bears
View
- Gold could re-test the 100-day moving average lined up at $1277 and may extend losses to $1260 (recent low). On the higher side, an end of the day close above $1306 (Monday's high) would revive the bullish move.
The long-run outlook remains bullish as discussed below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.