EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari
EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.
GBP/USD: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.
Gold battles $1,780 amid downbeat covid updates, US dollar pullback
Gold’s corrective pullback fades around immediate key hurdle. Yellen, Fed’s Kashkari troubled traders earlier but off in Tokyo, Beijing limit market moves afterward. US data, risk catalysts will be the key to follow.
Ethereum Classic explodes to new record highs
Ethereum Classic price is up 39% this week at the time of writing and is inching towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 bear market. Due to the extended condition, price progress will be limited in the short term with a high probability consolidation.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.