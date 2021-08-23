Gold prices formed a bottom at the key inflection point of $1,680 and began to rise towards the $1,800 region. The previous week was designated as the “Wait and Watch” week. As per expectations, prices settled in the $1,795-$1,775 range throughout the week. As we discussed last week, $1,790-$1,810 is the first resistance of this bounce from the inflection point. Gold prices have so far stalled at $1,795. This is a short discussion on the gold behavior after the bounce from the inflection of $1,680.
The gold behavior
The chart below depicts the formation of an ascending broadening wedge followed by the formation of a descending broadening wedge. According to the fundamentals of these patterns, the ascending broadening wedge is a bearish price pattern with an 80% probability. On other hands, the descending broadening wedge is a bullish price pattern with an 80% probability. Considering the most recent bull phase in gold, began in 2019, $1,680 is referred to as the Key Inflection point. The significant flux must enter the market at this inflection point. Prices remains bullish as long as $1,680 holds.
Looking at the chart above, the inflection point also coincides with the breakout of the descending triangle. A re-test followed by a sharp reversal above the descending triangle indicates the presence of bullish forces. While the first resistance was met in the $1,790-$1,810 region, it is likely that the subsequent drop through $1,765 will initiate the second move. We will go into great detail in the premium article to discuss the next move in the markets.
Zoom in the inflection point
The chart was discussed in the premium section. The zoom in view reveals that the drop to $1,680 occurred in a matter of minutes. A quick reversal above this inflection indicates that prices are moving to the first resistance, which has already been reached. We executed a Long Trade for premium members at $1,741 and closed it at $1,789 last week, profiting $48.
How to trade gold volatility?
Due to the high volatility and large swings in gold and silver prices, trading in these metals has become quite risky. As previously discussed, the sideways range of $1,700-$1,900 has created a lot of uncertainty in gold markets. Due to this uncertainty markets are likely to show some risk. Our most recent trade was to enter the Spot gold at $1,741 when prices produced the inverted head and shoulders pattern, confirming a very short-term bottom at $1,741. Prices skyrocketed after we entered the market, reaching 1795. We exited the trade at 1789, making a $48 profit.
This week is a little tricky for gold and silver traders. In silver, our major level of 23.01 has been tested several times, and the next move is likely to begin. We’ll be look at gold and silver trades and will be executed in the premium section.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.