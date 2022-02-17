Asia Market Update: Markets reverse on report that Ukraine fires on Luhansk People's Republic, gold and USD gain as risk off sentiment comes back into the market; Aussie employment better than expected but little reaction.
General trend
- Equity markets remain mixed, US futures slightly lower in the session. US officials note that additional 7.0K Russian troops have moved towards the Ukraine border.
- With risk off sentiment holding USD was generally weaker against the majors.
- Mid-session markets reversed earlier gains and USD strengthened against the majors as the news that Ukraine fired on Luhansk People’s Republic (Russian backed rebels).
- Japan recorded the largest monthly trade deficit since Jan 2014 in January.
- Recent poll shows that Japan Spring wage talks may result in limited outcomes, though companies indicate they want to rage wages.
- Early in the session Japan JGB 20-year yield hits 0.72%, 5-year high.
- China orders Hong Kong to get more aggressive dealing with pandemic.
- Singapore final Q4 GDP revised lower, MAS confirms to meet as usual in April, noting balance of risk remains with inflation.
- As Japan earnings season winds down, Australia remains in full swing, South32, Woodside and Whitehaven showed strong results. Wesfarmers notes impacts of inflation.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- (AU) Australia Jan employment change:: +12.9K V 0.0KE; unemployment rate: 4.2% V 4.2%E.
- WES.AU Reports H1 (A$) adj Net 1.2B v 1.4B y/y; adj EBIT 1.9B v 2.1B y/y; Rev 17.8B v 17.8B y/y; dividend lower y/y.
- ORG.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying Net 268M v 224M y/y; underlying EBITDA 1.1B v 1.15B y/y; Rev 6.51B v 6.07B y/y.
- WPL.AU Reports FY21 underlying Net $1.6B v $447M y/y; EBITDA $4.1B v $1.9B y/y; Rev $6.9B v $3.6B y/y.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.
- (JP) Japan Jan Trade Balance: -¥2.19T v -¥1.60TBe (largest monthly deficit since Jan 2014); Adj Trade Balance: -¥932.6B v -¥398.3Be.
- (JP) Japan DEC core machine orders M/M: +3.6% V -2.0%E; Y/Y: +5.1% V %0.9E; raises machine order assessment, orders are picking up; Q4 core machine orders is expected to decline for the first time in 4 quarters.
- (JP) According to recent survey more than 50% of companies in Japan are targeting to raise overall pay including bonuses in FY22/23; 66% have no plans to raise base pay, will use merit for raises - financial press.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.91T v +¥107.1B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥29.7B v -¥232.1B prior.
- 6701.JP LG Energy Solution acquires NEC Energy Solutions, no terms disclosed.
- Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.7360% v 0.5320% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.39x v 3.18x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.2%.
- (KR) South Korea military will reinforce the Air Force's missile defense unit by deploying additional equipment amid growing threat from North Korea – Yonhap.
- (KR) Bank Indonesia (BI) and Bank of Korea (BOK) sign MOU to expand the existing partnership, particularly in payment system and settlement, as part of efforts to strengthen economy.
- (KR) Hana Financial now sees Bank of Korea (BOK) hiking rate to 2.0% by the end of 2022 (prior 1.75%).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened 0.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China Provinces have revealed a CNY25T investment plan - China media.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY10B v drain CNY10B prior.
- (CN) China Jan Swift Global Payments (CNY): 3.20% v 2.70% prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3321 v 6.3463 prior.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Q4 final GDP Q/Q: 2.3% V 3.0%E; Y/Y: 6.1% V 6.2%E; 2021 GDP Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.2% prelim; See CPI picking up as demand rises.
- (SG) Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports M/M: 5.0% V 1.3%E; Y/Y: 17.6% V 12.4%E; Electronic Exports Y/Y: 14.0% v 13.6% prior.
- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Next monetary policy decision to be in April (regularly scheduled bi-annual meeting); For monetary policy purpose, assess that balance of risk is still tipped towards inflation.
North America
- (US) Trade Rep (USTR) official: Reiterates China had failed to make good progress on Phase 1 commitments - assessment report.
Europe
- (UR) US Senior Administration official: Russia claims about withdrawing troops was false, they have increased troops near Ukraine border by up to 7,000 – press.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.2%; Kospi +0.7%; Nikkei225 -0.9%; ASX 200 +0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax -0.9%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.1385-1.1324; JPY 115.54-115.14; AUD 0.7216-0.7150; NZD 0.6705-0.6660.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.2% at $1,875/oz; Crude Oil -1.4% at $92.39/brl; Copper -0.0% at $4.53/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.