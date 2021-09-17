Gold
The price for gold plummeted. From a Fundamental Analysis perspective the drop occurred due to various reasons, which can be read in this article.
Meanwhile, from a technical analysis perspective the decline has its own reasons and could have been forecast. Namely, the initial drop occurred due to the price failing to pass the resistance zone above the 1,800.00 mark.
Afterwards, after a period of sideways trading below the 55 and 100-hour SMAs, the bullion confirmed the 55-hour SMA as resistance and bounced off it. This resulted in a decline, which was slowed down for three hours by the support zone at 1,781.00/1,784.00. However, the support zone failed due to the a lot better than forecast US Retail Sales strengthening the US Dollar. This resulted in the steep drop to the 1,745.50 level. Note that round price levels failed to slow down the decline.
By the middle of Friday's European trading hours, the yellow metal's price had recovered above 1,765.00.
If the recovery of the metal continues on, the price could reach for the resistance of the hourly simple moving averages near the 1,780.00/1,790.00. On the other hand, a decline of the price would most likely once again look for support in the 1,750.00 level and the 1,745.50 mark.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.