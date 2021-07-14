Today’s market risk is primarily focused on the BOC rate decision – Actual 0.25% (Forecast 0.25%, Previous 0.25%). Also, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement on oil output according to Opec sources.
Today Coach Dale took a victory lap on his short usdjpy and long gold call that went to the forecasted 1830 level. Also, he added that WTI looks like it is building a failing rally which makes the $69 price level a viable target.
Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected.