In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire and Marc Faber - Dr Doom of the infamous Gloom Boom & Doom Report, reunite to discuss the accelerating end of capitalism and who benefits from current monetary policy.
The two experts comment on the WEF’s mixture of the financial elite and government officials, ongoing proxy conflicts, and examine whether citizens around the world have lost trust in their governments.
Timestamps
-
3:38 Where Marc sees inflation going
-
6:20 Why interest rates were kept so low for so long
-
9:08 Some of the excuses used for high inflation
-
14:00 The US debt deal
-
16:28 How inflation is affecting the non-wealthy masses
-
18:18 Examining the FOMC, Federal Reserve and politicians
-
21:45 Examining the WEF
-
25:45 Looking through the NATO prism and thoughts on war with China
-
34:25 Sanctions don’t work…
-
38:30 When Europeans will WAKE UP - the coming hope
-
46:00 Have the WHO and WEF ruined their reputations?
-
49:30 Trade with sub-Saharan Africa
-
52:50 The percentage of assets Marc thinks should be in physical gold and silver
-
56:00 Money in the bank is no longer safe so diversify
-
58:30 Informing decisions through education - Marc’s primary offering
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
