In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire and Marc Faber - Dr Doom of the infamous Gloom Boom & Doom Report, reunite to discuss the accelerating end of capitalism and who benefits from current monetary policy.

The two experts comment on the WEF’s mixture of the financial elite and government officials, ongoing proxy conflicts, and examine whether citizens around the world have lost trust in their governments.

