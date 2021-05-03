Global stocks started the month well as the market focused on strong corporate earnings from around the world. 60% of all companies in the S&P 500 index have published their first quarter results. More than 80% of these companies have released strong earnings that are better than analysts were expecting, according to data compiled by FactSet. The earning season will continue this week, with top companies like Roku, Carvana, Pfizer, and Alibaba expected to release. In Europe, firms like Volkswagen, Infineon, and BMW will publish their results.
The Australian dollar was in a tight range today as the market waited for the RBA interest rate decision that is scheduled for tomorrow morning. The bank is expected to leave interest rates and other pandemic response tools unchanged in a bid to support the recovery. However, since the Australian economy has been relatively strong, the bank could shift its tone from relatively dovish to hawkish. In Australia, the manufacturing and services sectors have rebounded while house prices in places like Melbourne and Sydney have kept rising.
The euro had a relief rally today after it declined by almost 1% on Friday last week. This happened even after relatively weak economic data from Europe. According to Markit, the Eurozone manufacturing PMI declined from 63.3 in March to 62.9 in April. This decline was worse than the expected 66.4. In Germany, France, and Spain, the PMI declined to 66.2, 58.9, and 57.7, respectively. While a PMI reading of 50 and above is a sign of expansion, a downward trend tends to be concerning. The euro possibly rose because of strong German retail sales. In March, sales rose by 11% year-on-year and by 7.7% month-on-month.
EUR/USD
The four-hour chart shows that the EUR/USD pair rose from the Friday low of 1.2011 to 1.2050. The price is still below the lower side of the ascending channel and is below the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving averages (EMA). Still, a closer look at the chart shows that it is forming a head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. Therefore, in the short-term, the pair may keep rising as it tries to form the right shoulder and then drop.
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD pair is in consolidation mode ahead of the RBA interest rate decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair is at the neckline of the double-top pattern that formed in the past few weeks. In technical analysis, a double top is usually a bearish sign. The price is also slightly below the 25-day and 15-day EMA and is slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, it could keep declining especially if bears manage to move below the support at 0.7690.
BTC/USD
The BTC/USD price is little changed as market attention shifts to Ether, which has risen to an all-time high of more than $3,150 today. The BTC/USD pair is trading at 58,470, which is close to the important resistance at 60,000. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the 25-day moving average while the RSI has moved to the overbought level of 70. The price is above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target 60,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780
Gold pushes higher after closing in the negative territory last week. A break above $1,783 could open the door for additional gains. Initial support for XAU/USD is located at $1,775.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?