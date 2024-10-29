German Q3 GDP Preview: EUR/USD set to decline on worsening Eurozone malaise

- Initial German GDP data for Q3 is set to confirm another recession in Europe's largest economy.
- Eurozone GDP may also be dragged down by Germany’s subdued performance, showing that the drop in inflation is symptomatic of a worse outcome.
- The contrast with US solid growth may exacerbate pressure on EUR/USD.
The sick man of Europe – that not-so-flattering nickname to Germany's economy has resurfaced. It was first coined in the early 2000s, when the old continent's largest economy struggled with high unemployment, low productivity and ongoing struggles with reunification.
This time, Germany suffers from other issues – overreliance on Russian Gas, exports to China, and a struggling automotive industry. For the first time in its nine-decade history, Volkswagen is set to close three factories in its home country, and tens of thousands of workers will be laid off.
The economic calendar points that Germany faced a second consecutive quarter with negative growth – the common definition of a recession. This is not the first time that Germany would suffer a shrinking economy in the post-covid era. Times of expansion have proved limited.
German GDP. Source: FXStreet
A 0.1% drop in output, as economists expect, would weigh on the Euro (EUR), even if it would merely match expectations. Even a no-change figure would fail to inspire because barely avoiding an official recession is uninspiring and it doesn’t change the big picture of a struggling economy.
German data feeds into the 20-strong Eurozone output figures, which will be released shortly afterward on Wednesday. Economists expect a growth rate of 0.2%, driven by expectations of a 0.4% growth rate in France, the second- largest economy, 0.2% in Italy, the third, and 0.6% in Spain, the fourth.
While Germany is roughly only a quarter of the 20-strong Eurozone, its malaise gets attention and influences the Euro. The fight against inflation, directed by the European Central Bank's (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, seems to be over. Price rises have almost disappeared, and in large part due to meager growth.
EUR/USD has been on the back foot in recent weeks, owing to concerns that contrast the strength of the US economy. On the same day that German and Eurozone GDP data come out, officials in Washington also publish their first estimates for US growth, putting the two in sharp relief.
The US is expected to report an annualized growth rate of 3%, roughly equivalent to 0.7% QoQ expansion. That would beat projected results from Spain, the fastest-growing large Eurozone economy.
What if Germany reports surprising growth? A 0.1% expansion rate would not only imply no recession but also boost the Euro. However, I expect a limited upside for EUR/USD. Skeptics would see this as a temporary bump in a wider slowdown for the old continent.
All in all, I expect German and Eurozone GDP data to weigh on the Euro, either sooner or later.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the American session. The mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US limit the US Dollar's strength, while the strong inflation readings from Germany support the Euro, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 as markets UK budget, US data
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 from the daily lows it set below 1.2950 on Wednesday. Investors assess the UK Autumn Budget and the US data, which showed that the US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q3.
Gold slowly but steadily approaching $2,800
Gold pulls away from the all-time-high it set near $2,790 earlier in the day and trades at around $2,780. With the US Dollar struggling to find demand after mixed macroeconomic data releases, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Flirting with fresh all-time high
Bitcoin is close to its all-time high, making a high of $73,620 on Tuesday and correcting slightly afterward. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $827 million in inflows on Tuesday, the third largest single-day inflow since their launch in January.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
