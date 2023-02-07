Rising geopolitical tensions between the US versus China and Russia, and the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations weighed on market sentiment at the start of the week. The US yields, the US dollar and gold gained, stock indices kicked off the week under selling pressure.
Fed President Jay Powell wills speak following a blowout jobs report, and US President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech following the Chinese spy balloon incident.
Hence, there is little to cheer.
The US 2-year yield is above the levels it kicked off the year, the US 10-year yield is following suit, and the dollar is sharply bid this week, the dollar index gained nearly 3% in three sessions.
Gold is slightly better bid on the mounting geopolitical tensions, but the rising US dollar and the rising yields will likely cap gains into the $1900 per ounce.
In the currencies markets, the EURUSD tanked to 1.0710 yesterday, the USDJPY jumped to 132, Cable consolidates a touch above the 1.20 mark, while the Aussie-dollar is better bid today as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked the rates by 25bp points as expected, and said that more rate hikes could be down the road, as inflation remains high and sticky.
In indices, the S&P500 retreated by 0.60% yesterday, Nasdaq 100 lost 0.87%.
In technology, Google announced its own conversational AI called Bard AI in response to the Microsoft-supported ChatGPT. Microsoft announced a mystery event where it could talk about ChatGPT, while Baidu announced that it will roll out its own AI in March jumped more than 15% in Hong Kong.
In energy and commodity space, the Indian Tata steel announced an unexpected loss last quarter and the shares slipped more than 4%. BP results were mixed.
Turkish construction stocks rose before the horrified eyes of those who were watching the earthquake news along with the market news, as more than 6000 buildings collapsed, killed thousands.
Crude oil rebounded past the $75pb.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to hold above that level. As investors await speeches from ECB officials and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, the pair struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD trades with a touching distance of 1.2000
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in a month below 1.2000 on Tuesday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near that level with market participants awaiting FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,870
Gold price clings to modest daily gains and trades above $1,870 on Tuesday. Following Monday's rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stages a downward correction, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.