GBPJPY Forecast Poll 2017: Bullish bias on a very spread out Dragon dot plot
GBPJPY Forecast Dot Plot Chart
GBPJPY Forecast 2017
|Analyst
|3 Months
|6 Months
|1 Year
|Brad Gilbert
|148,00
|142,00
|135,00
|David Cheetham
|144,00
|143,40
|141,45
|Elliott Wave Forecast
|159,00
|140,00
|180,00
|Growth Aces
|147,32
|148,35
|151,20
|Haresh Menghani
|_
|_
|_
|James Chen
|145,00
|148,00
|150,00
|JFD Brokers
|_
|_
|_
|Juan José del Valle
|_
|_
|_
|Lukman Otunuga
|140,00
|135,00
|130,00
|Mark de la Paz
|151,00
|163,85
|169,20
|Markus Gabel
|148,46
|160,00
|196,00
|Nenad Kerkez
|_
|_
|_
|Przemyslaw Kwiecien
|146,97
|145,20
|147,96
|Scott Barkley
|_
|_
|_
|Thomas Light
|146,00
|150,00
|152,00
|Valeria Bednarik
|132,00
|120,00
|110,00
|Yohay Elam
|_
|_
|_
|Medium Forecast
|146,1591
|145,0727
|151,1645
|Median Forecast
|146,9700
|145,2000
|150,0000
|Std-Deviation
|6,3493
|11,2294
|22,7185
|R-Coefficient
|0,0432
|0,0773
|0,1515
|Bullish
|6
|5
|7
|Sideways
|3
|2
|0
|Bearish
|2
|4
|4
Featured Expert
Mark de la Paz: "The worst effect of Brexit is behind us. While policy makers see the need to remain flexible expectations of catastrophe are over while in Japan pressure is again mounting over the need for more stimulus"
GBPJPY Bull Lines
Markus Gabel: "Found a bottom and should rise further"
Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "Simply a byproduct of our GU/UJ forecasts"
Thomas Light: "Yen selling pressure continues whilst Brexit GBP fears soften slightly as the hard/soft debate abates"
GBPJPY Bear Lines
David Cheetham: "Product of GBPUSD and USDJPY forecasts"
Lukman Otunuga: "The Brexit uncertainty may grip the GBPJPY this year with bears utilising the technical bounce to install repeated rounds of selling. A breakdown below the 140.00 should open a path lower towards 135.00 and 130.00 respectively"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.