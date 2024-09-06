- The Pound Sterling resumed its weekly recovery above the 1.3200 level.
- GBP/USD remains poised for extra advances amidst Dollar weakness.
- The Pound Sterling is expected to closely follow key UK releases.
Following a drop below the key 1.3100 support earlier in the week, the Pound Sterling (GBP) managed to regain balance against the US Dollar (USD), lifting GBP/USD back north of the 1.3200 hurdle soon after US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed expectations on Friday (+142K jobs). While that move fizzled out afterwards, it was not enough to reverse Cable’s positive weekly performance.
Pound Sterling continued to look at Dollar dynamics
GBP/USD reversed the previous week’s downward bias on the back of the persistently bearish tone in the Greenback. The US Dollar remained under pressure against the backdrop of a renewed and aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) easing narrative, which now includes a potential 50-basis-points interest-rate cut at its September 18 gathering.
The Dollar’s offered stance remained propped up by dovish remarks from the Fed’s Chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Symposium in late August. His views were later reinforced by many Fed officials, who seem to have advocated for starting to reduce interest rates as soon as this month.
The BoE thinks otherwise
Following the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate cut on August 1, Governor Andrew Bailey argued that it remained uncertain whether the persistent elements of inflation were aligned with keeping price increases at the bank's 2% target. He also questioned whether the current decline in inflation persistence was largely assured as global shocks that previously drove up inflation were easing, or if the UK economy would need a period of slack.
Furthermore, at his speech in Jackson Hole, Bailey said that he believed longer-term inflation pressures were easing. However, he highlighted that further interest-rate cuts would not be made hastily, as it was still too early to be certain that inflation had been fully controlled.
A survey released on Thursday indicated that British companies expect to raise their selling prices by the smallest margin in nearly three years, while wage growth shows no signs of slowing. This mixed news poses a challenge for BoE officials assessing inflation pressures.
Indeed, according to the BoE's Decision Maker Panel (DMP), closely monitored by the Monetary Policy Committee, businesses in the three months to August anticipated a 3.6% rise in selling prices over the next year. This is the lowest figure since September 2021, slightly down from a previous estimate of 3.7%. However, projections for wage growth, a key factor for the BoE in monitoring inflation, remained steady at 4.1% for the three months to August, unchanged from July's survey. The monthly data revealed that wage growth forecasts have been stable at 4.0% to 4.1% since May, indicating that the sharp decline in expectations seen over the past 18 months has halted. That said, persistent wage growth remains a major concern for the hawkish members of the MPC, who are worried that it could lead to prolonged inflationary pressures in the economy.
Investors estimate about a 25% likelihood that the “Old Lady” will cut interest rates at its September 12 policy announcement, while a rate cut is fully anticipated for November.
What’s next for the Pound Sterling?
All the attention is expected to be on the publication of US inflation figures tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). However, the UK calendar appears pretty interesting with the releases of the always-relevant labour market report on Tuesday, and GDP figures among other key fundamentals, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Technical Outlook
If bearish momentum takes hold, GBP/USD could retest the September low of 1.3087 (set on September 3), followed by the interim 55-day SMA at 1.2900 and the important 200-day SMA at 1.2720. Beyond these levels, the pair may target the August low of 1.2664 (from August 8), the June low of 1.2612 (from June 27), and the May low of 1.2445 (from May 9). A break below this zone could bring the 2024 bottom of 1.2299 (recorded on April 22) back into focus, seconded by potential moves toward the weekly lows of 1.2187 (from November 10, 2023) and 1.2069 (from October 26), and ultimately the October 2023 low of 1.2037 (from October 4).
Conversely, on the upside, the immediate resistance for GBP/USD stands at the 2024 high of 1.3266 (reached on August 27), ahead of the weekly top of 1.3298 (from March 23, 2023) and the February 2022 peak of 1.3643 (from February 10). The daily RSI has eased a tad below 63.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.51%
|-0.61%
|0.53%
|1.16%
|1.03%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|0.16%
|-0.96%
|0.20%
|0.80%
|0.67%
|-0.35%
|GBP
|-0.51%
|-0.16%
|-1.12%
|0.02%
|0.66%
|0.51%
|-0.50%
|JPY
|0.61%
|0.96%
|1.12%
|1.17%
|1.81%
|1.65%
|0.62%
|CAD
|-0.53%
|-0.20%
|-0.02%
|-1.17%
|0.62%
|0.51%
|-0.53%
|AUD
|-1.16%
|-0.80%
|-0.66%
|-1.81%
|-0.62%
|-0.14%
|-1.16%
|NZD
|-1.03%
|-0.67%
|-0.51%
|-1.65%
|-0.51%
|0.14%
|-1.02%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|0.35%
|0.50%
|-0.62%
|0.53%
|1.16%
|1.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
