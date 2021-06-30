GBP/USD maintains positive long-term dynamics, trading in the zone above the long-term support levels 1.3800, 1.3670. The break of the important short-term resistance level 1.3913 will be the second signal confirming the resumption of the uptrend. And an increase in the zone above the resistance levels 1.3970 (Fibonacci level 38.2% of the correction to the decline of the GBP/USD pair in the wave that began in July 2014 near the level 1.7200), 1.3998 will indicate the renewal of the GBP/USD bullish trend.
In an alternative scenario and after the breakdown of the support levels 1.3800, 1.3670 GBP/USD may fall to the support levels 1.3320, 1.3210. Their breakdown will increase the risks of a resumption of the global bearish trend in GBP/USD and may provoke a deeper decline towards the support levels 1.2250, 1.2085, 1.2000 (Fibonacci level 0%).
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.3790. Stop-Loss 1.3880. Take-Profit 1.3700, 1.3670, 1.3320, 1.3210.
Buy Stop 1.3880. Stop-Loss 1.3970. Take-Profit .3913, 1.3970, 1.3998, 1.4100, 1.4200, 1.4240, 1.4300, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 on hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3850 benefiting from BOE member Haldane's call to unwind QE amid a rising risk of inflation. Earlier, sterling suffered from a downgrade to UK GDP data.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.