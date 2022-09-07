The GBP has been pressured recently on USD strength, concerns over Brexit, stresses over a 2022 recession to last 15 months, huge energy price rises, and inflation projections from the BoE to go over 13%. So, the new plan from the incoming PM, Liz Truss, has been well received by the GBP this morning.
It was reported overnight that Liz Truss has plans to freeze UK energy bills in a move billed to cost £130 billion.
This potential gain in the GBP is backed by the seasonal data.
Major Trade Risks: The major risk here is that the recent USD strength keeps the GBP pressured.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis.
GBP/USD falls below 1.1500 during BOE Monetary Policy Hearing
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.1500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee, BOE policymaker Mann argued more forceful rate moves would open door for policy hold or reversal later.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.