GBP/USD: supported by soft US data
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3072
The GBP/USD pair hovers a handful of pips below the 1.3100 level, having barely correcting the extreme overbought conditions reached last Friday. The Pound benefited from poor US data, with the pair triggering stops right above former yearly high of 1.3047, now the immediate support. In the data front, the UK released the Rightmove house price index at the beginning of the day, which showed that prices have risen 0.1% this month, and 2.8% per from a year earlier, better than the 04% decline in June, although the impact over the pair was inexistent. The 4 hours chart shows that the price continues developing far above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are turning back north near overbought levels, with limited directional strength, but favoring the upside anyway, as the early downward corrective movement stalled well above the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.3040. Below this last, the pair has scope to extend its downward corrective movement towards the 1.3000 threshold, while above 1.1315, an extension up to 1.3160 becomes more likely, en route to 1.3200.
Support levels: 1.3040 1.3000 1.2965
Resistance levels: 1.3115 1.3160 1.3200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.