GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that GBPUSD regained ground, and consequently traded above the level of $1.24.

Today, the FX pair could rest its resistance level at around $1.2420-1.2435, but if it is unable to break through it, then it should drop towards its support level which is located at around $1.2320. In the case where the forex pair passes its resistance level, then it will reach to a new high rate for the year.