Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend in the past month, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.2336. Today, the USD should be expected to continue getting stronger, so the forex pair should test the support level at around $1.23-1.2310. If it manages to stay afloat, then an upward reaction should be expected, towards the resistance level of around $1.2380, otherwise it could drop towards the next support level at around $1.2275.