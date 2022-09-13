GBP/USD
Cable remains at the front foot and rises to two-week high, during European session on Tuesday, underpinned by the data from the UK labor sector which showed unemployment falling to a multi-decade low, though positive impact was tempered by slightly higher than expected earnings numbers.
Daily studies improved but still lack positive momentum, offering some support to the action which rose above 20DMA (1.1693) and pressures another pivotal barrier at 1.31738 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2276/1.1405), close above which is needed to add to bullish stance and open way for further gains.
All eyes are on today’s US and Wednesday’s UK inflation data, which are expected to generate fresh direction signals, especially if releases beat or undershot expectations.
Res: 1.1738; 1.1760; 1.1800; 1.1841.
Sup: 1.1675; 1.1610; 1.1573; 1.1497.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1853
- R2 1.1782
- R1 1.1734
- PP 1.1663
-
- S1 1.1615
- S2 1.1544
- S3 1.1496
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
