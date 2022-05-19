GBP/USD
Cable regained strength after being deflated on Wednesday (down 1.2% for the day) by high inflation figure.
Investors turned focus towards the BoE, which is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points in the policy meeting next month that would bring the benchmark rate to 1.25%, in efforts to bring soaring inflation under control and ease strong pressure on households and the economy.
The Britain’s financial minister Sunak, who was criticized for not adequately helping the households during the current crisis, has backed the BoE, in joint efforts to ease the impact of crisis.
Fresh recovery managed to recover almost a half of Wednesday’s loss, but needs to extend above falling 20DMA (1.2446) and a double top of Tue/Wed (1.2500) to generate stronger bullish signal.
On the other side, renewed risk aversion weighs on sterling, along with negatively aligned daily studies, as bearish momentum started to rise.
Solid support at 1.2323 (10DMA) needs to hold to keep bulls alive, otherwise break here would weaken near-term structure and shift focus lower.
Res: 1.2512; 1.2534; 1.2600; 1.2622.
Sup: 1.2323; 1.2286; 1.2236; 1.2200.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2739
- R2 1.2619
- R1 1.2556
- PP 1.2436
-
- S1 1.2373
- S2 1.2253
- S3 1.2191
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles key hurdle to 0.7100 at fortnight high, focus on PBOC
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around mid-0.7000s, after refreshing a two-week high the previous day. That said, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily gains in a week inside a 30-pip trading range, holding lower grounds near 0.7250.
EUR/USD surges towards 1.0580 as bulls ignore a risk-off mood, post-ECB minutes
The shared currency is rallying on Thursday due to a weaker US dollar, despite a risk-aversion environment that usually benefits the greenback, but not this time, as the EUR/USD rose more than 1%.
Gold oscillates around $1,840 as DXY tumbles, risk-off impulse favors
Gold price (XAU/USD) is consolidating below $1,850.00 in a minor range of $1,840.02-1,844.08 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a perpendicular upside move on Thursday from a low near $1,800.00.
Cardano is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.
Warning signs in China's economic outlook as COVID-19 spreads
New variables both within and outside of China in 2022 have placed the country's economy under new pressure. In the first quarter, its economic growth rate was only 4.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the annual economic growth target of 5.5%.