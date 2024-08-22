GBP/USD Forecast: Upbeat PMI data support Pound Sterling despite overbought conditions

GBP/USD trades at its highest level since July 2023 above 1.3100 on Thursday.

S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI in the UK improved to 53.4 in August.

The US economic docket will feature S&P Global Services and manufacturing PMI data.

After closing the fifth consecutive trading day in positive territory, GBP/USD continued to edge higher on Thursday and touched its strongest level since July 2023 near 1.3130. Although the pair's technical outlook continues to highlight overbought conditions, upbeat PMI data from the UK seems to be helping Pound Sterling hold its ground.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.04% -1.34% -1.40% -0.78% -1.10% -1.84% -1.65% EUR 1.04% -0.38% -0.32% 0.27% -0.15% -0.97% -0.64% GBP 1.34% 0.38% -0.10% 0.62% 0.22% -0.52% -0.27% JPY 1.40% 0.32% 0.10% 0.54% 0.26% -0.33% -0.39% CAD 0.78% -0.27% -0.62% -0.54% -0.35% -0.99% -0.92% AUD 1.10% 0.15% -0.22% -0.26% 0.35% -0.66% -0.49% NZD 1.84% 0.97% 0.52% 0.33% 0.99% 0.66% 0.21% CHF 1.65% 0.64% 0.27% 0.39% 0.92% 0.49% -0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI improved to 53.4 in August's flash estimate from 51.9 in July, highlighting an ongoing expansion in the private sector's business activity at an accelerating pace.

Assessing the PMI survey's findings, "August is witnessing a welcome combination of stronger economic growth, improved job creation and lower inflation, according to provisional PMI survey data," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In the second half of the day, S&P will release preliminary August PMI data for the US. Investors expect the Composite PMI to retreat to 53.5 from 54.3 in July. A disappointing PMI reading close to, or below, 50 could revive fears over a downturn in the US economy and cause the US Dollar (USD) to continue to weaken against its rivals. On the flip side, a positive surprise could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation and make it difficult for GBP/USD to extend its rally.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades near the upper limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 80, reflecting overbought conditions.

On the upside, strong resistance area seems to have formed at 1.3130-1.3140 (upper limit of the ascending channel, July 13, 2023, high) before 1.3200 (psychological level, static level).

1.3100 (psychological level) aligns as interim support before 1.3075 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.3030 (lower limit of the ascending channel).