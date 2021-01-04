GBP/USD Current price: 1.3554
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced fresh restrictions starting mid-night.
- Manufacturing output kept improving in the UK, according to Markit.
- GBP/USD at risk of accelerating its decline once below 1.3515.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3702 this Monday, its highest in over two years, but plummeted over 150 pips from such a high to settle near a daily low of 1.3541. Risk-appetite led the way at the weekly opening, but it quickly faded on coronavirus-related news. The latest on the issue came from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who announced a total lockdown starting mid-night. Concerns mounted after Professor of Medicine at Oxford University John Bell said that there are questions about vaccines’ effectiveness on the new South African strain, amid substantial changes in the structure of the virus’ spike protein.
The UK December Markit Manufacturing PMI resulted at 57.5, better than anticipated. The UK also published November November Mortgage Approvals, which improved to 104.969K. The country also reported 58,784 new coronavirus infections, a record high. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline, according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators retreated from overbought readings to fell into negative levels, although the bearish momentum eased. In the mentioned chart, the pair has fallen below its 20 SMA, which currently stands at 1.3605, providing dynamic resistance. The bearish case could accelerate on a break below the 1.3515, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.3515 1.3470 1.3420
Resistance levels: 1.3605 1.3660 1.3710
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
XAU/USD forming an overextened W-formation
An extended W-formation is in play with the price on Monday bursting higher by over 2% from a low of $1,898.39 to a high of $1,944.51. In the Asia open, it was forecasted that the price could rally and form an overextended W-formation.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.