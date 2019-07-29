GBP/USD Forecast: Three big levels to watch after Brexit-related meltdown

- GBP/USD has hit 1.2247 – the lowest in two years on fears of a hard Brexit.
- PM Boris Johnson has rejected the claim that the government is assuming no-deal.
- GBP/USD may challenge levels last seen in late 2016 / early 2017.
How low can the pound go? The pound's plummet has turned into an avalanche as the new British government has "turbo-charged" its preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Michael Gove, a senior minister, said that a hard Brexit is a very likely prospect and the media has reported that this is the government's working assumption. GBP/USD has hit a low of 1.2247 at the time of writing – last seen in March 2017.
PM Boris Johnson has helped stabilized Sterling by rejecting Gove's claims that the government is now assuming a hard Brexit. He repeated his stance that a no-deal scenario has only a "million-to-one" chance.
However, markets are left unconvinced. It is time to look at lower levels for the pound. The more real a disorderly Brexit becomes, the more the pound can fall.
The next three downside levels for GBP/USD
The first of the three considerable levels on the weekly chart is 1.2110, which was the low point in mid-March 2017. After finding some stability cable shot up from there to 1.3000 within a short time.
The next level to watch is 1.1985, which was the low point in February 2017. While the dip was short-lived, GBP/USD remained depressed afterward.
The third and final line is 1.1806. It was recorded in a "flash crash" move back in October 2016, and despite the rapid nature of the crash, it remains the all-time low for GBP/USD.
Looking up, the first broad upside target is 1.2440, which was a double-bottom earlier this year. It is closely followed by 1.2500 (or 0.80 on USD/GBP) which provided support in the spring. Next, we find 1.2780 that diminished hopes of a recovery attempt.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
